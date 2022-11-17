Beyonce Makes History After 2023 Grammy Nominations Reveal – Find Out Details



















November 16, 2022 – 3:54 pm



Francesca Shillcock

in today Daily Lowdown Podcast of HELLO!we discuss the 2023 Grammy nominations announcement and Beyonce’s entry into history. MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Megan Thee Stallion files dramatic legal action against her record label Not only that, Swifties are furious after Ticketmaster crashed the presale of their Eras touring shows for next year, and Olivia Attwood is saying HELLO! if she could go back to the jungle I’m a Celebrity next year. Tune in to today’s episode of the podcast below… The 2023 Grammy nominations have been announced and Beyonce not only led the way, she made history. The Crazy In Love singer picked up nine nominations for next year’s awards, including AOTY and Record of the Year for her album Renaissance and summer single Break My Soul. Beyonce’s nods in multiple categories mean she has now become the most nominated female artist in Grammy history and is tied with her husband Jay Z as the most nominated artist of all time. , with the two stars now having a total of 88 nominations. For next year’s Grammys, artists hot on the heels include Kendrick Lamar with eight nods, while Adele and Brandie Carlile both have seven. MORE: Meghan Markle’s incredible secret gesture at Queen’s Jubilee revealed MORE: Ivanka Trump shares startling statement as Donald Trump reveals presidency plans Also celebrating their Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift picked up four nods, but many of the singer’s fans are less happy this week after failing to secure tickets for her Eras tour. Millions of fans tried to secure pre-sale tickets for his 2023 tour shows, but Live Nation’s sales website Ticketmaster ended up collapsing due to “historically unprecedented demand”. . The company said it was working urgently to resolve the issue, but fans were then shocked to see tickets being resold online for up to $20,000. Democratic Rep. David Cicilline has called on the Justice Department to investigate, but they have yet to address the issue. Taylor’s tour begins in March next year. Stormzy has shared two new singles which were recorded live at London’s iconic Abbey Road studios. The rapper attended the studio to film a BBC special celebrating his career, which aired on BBC One this week, and dropped new songs Holy Spirit and Firebabe which will feature on his upcoming new album, This Is What I Mean. Stormzy also sat down with legendary radio DJ Trevor Nelson to discuss his career, his friendship with Adele and whether the two would ever work together. Speaking of new music, Lewis Capaldi took to his social media this week to give his followers a sneak peek at a brand new song. The Hold Me While You Wait star shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of him singing and playing guitar to a new song, which fans can pre-order now. It comes just days after it was revealed Lewis’ track Someone You Loved has overtaken Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You as the UK’s most streamed song of all time. And Olivia Attwood has revealed if she could head Down Under to join next year’s Series II’m a celebrity, get me out of here after being forced out of the jungle earlier this month. The former Love Island star was chatting with HELLO! at ITV Palooza on Tuesday when she revealed she was struggling to watch the show after medical reasons forced her to give up her spot on the reality show, and if the 2023 series had her crossed my mind: . The reality star was told by ITV bosses after routine blood tests that she was unable to return to the jungle due to results showing she was anemic and low in iron and in potassium.

