Brendan Fraser refuses to attend the 2023 Golden Globes





Brendan Fraser takes a stand. The 53-year-old ‘The Whale’ star will not be attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards next year, even though he is nominated for his role in the much-loved drama. In an interview with QG, he noted that he “will not be attending” the awards ceremony hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Fraser claimed in 2018 that former HFPA President Philip Berk sexually assaulted him in 2003. Berk, 89, continues to deny the allegations. Fraser said he became depressed after the alleged incident and lost respect for the organization. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” the “Mummy” alum told the outlet. Brendan Fraser is making a comeback to Hollywood with his film ‘The Whale’. Getty Images for BFI “It’s because of the history I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” he continued. In a GQ Profile 2018, Fraser detailed the alleged assault which he says happened during lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “His left hand reaches out, grabs my buttocks and one of his fingers touches me in the filth. And he starts moving it,” Fraser said at the time. Fraser in “The Whale”. A24 /Courtesy of Everett Collection He continued: I felt bad. I felt like a little child. I felt like I had a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. I got depressed, the Blast from the Past actor said. I blamed myself and I was miserable because I said: It’s nothing; this guy reached out and he felt a sensation. Berk then issued a statement to the magazine, saying: Mr. Frasers’ version is a total fabrication. My apologies admitted no wrongdoing as usual. If I did anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was unintentional and I apologize. Berk remained a voting member of the HFPA until 2021, when he was ousted after emailing other members describing Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement.” Fraser said he believed his allegations against Berk hadn’t received as much response because “it was too thorny or sharp or disgusting for people to want to come first and emotionally invest in the situation.” Fraser insists the HFPA never gave him a real apology, so if he is nominated he will boycott the event. Philip Berk has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Fraser. Rob Latour/Shutterstock “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky, is hailed as Fraser’s “return” to Hollywood. In the film, the Canadian native plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where the “Bedazzled” actor broke down in tears during a six-minute standing ovation for his role. He also became emotional during another standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival. “The Whale” will premiere on December 9.

