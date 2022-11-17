



New details surrounding the release last month of a video featuring a scantily clad woman exiting a San Jose fire department engine and entering a strip club emerged on Tuesday, which could add a twist. to an ongoing investigation, according to media reports. The video, posted last month but deleted later, shows a San Jose Fire Engine with flashing lights and markings indicating that E4 stopped after dark in front of the Pink Poodle club on South Bascom Avenue. After a few seconds, a door opens and a woman in a bikini emerges, turns around and closes the door before walking towards the entrance of the club. According the new report of NBC Bay Area, which was not the only Engine 4 adult entertainment establishment visited on the evening of October 5. GPS data obtained by the media showed that after the engine left the Pink Poodle where there was no call to the dispatch records department at 9.10pm, the engine then traveled approximately two miles to AJs Bar , a bikini bar on Lincoln Avenue, where he was parked from 9:14 a.m. to 9:18 a.m. SJFD spokespersons told a Bay Area News Group reporter on Wednesday that the department would not comment on an ongoing investigation. Text messages obtained by NBC Bay Area also revealed internal department conversations regarding Mayor Sam Liccardos, the slashing heads to make a statement after the video aired. According to the outlet, an SJFD spokesperson texted fire chief Robert Sapien Jr. that they had told someone close to the mayor’s office that Liccardos’ statement could be taken as headlines that would reflect more negatively than necessary the department. Liccardos’ statement, which has not been publicly edited or rescinded after its release, reads: If the investigation finds this video to be as bad as it looks, then heads should be rolling. We cannot have a life-saving emergency life-saving device relegated to a fraternal party bus, nor condone conduct that so belittles the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team. Bay Area News Group submitted inside news tapping requests to both the SJFD and the mayor’s office, but officials had not responded as of press time.

