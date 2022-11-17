Entertainment
Jack Vidgen Reveals He Doesn’t Have Many Friends In The Entertainment Industry And Is “Lonely”
As a popular reality TV star, he has a life that many would envy.
But Jack Vidgen admitted that despite all the red carpets and fancy parties, he doesn’t really have many friends in the entertainment industry and he can be “quite a loner”.
The former Australia’s Got Talent winner, 25, who is the latest celebrity to launch The Challenge, said he was happy to have met more people in a ‘similar industry’ while taking part in the Channel 10 reality show.
“Looking back I realized now that I didn’t have a lot of friends in the industry, it’s pretty lonely so it was really nice to meet people from the industry and my age as well. “, did he declare.Who.com.au.
Jack said he felt “so lucky” to be on the show even for just “two episodes”
“It’s so funny to watch it back because the emotions are so strong, there’s so much tension because we’re all competing against each other,” Jack said.
“But outside the house, we all get along very well, he [the house] was just a very tense environment.
Jack added that the cast were “chatting as a group” and were “very happy” to come out with an impeccable reputation.
The 25-year-old singer, who shot to fame as a child on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, has enjoyed a career upswing since auditioning for The Voice in 2019 (pictured)
It comes after Jack admitted he would be “living down the street” if there was no reality TV.
The singer, who rose to fame as a child on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, has enjoyed a career boost since auditioning for The Voice in 2019.
He saidThe Daily Telegraphhis return to television helped him financially as it costs “a lot of money” to release music as an independent artist.
Jack (left) recently appeared on Channel 10’s The Challenge, which was filmed in Argentina
Jack said life as a musician was “very difficult” during the Covid pandemic, which has seen venues forcibly closed across the country.
“It’s more of a passion project, just to keep singing because as a musician it’s been very difficult with Covid,” he said.
“I’m very grateful to have a foot in the door of reality TV, otherwise I’d probably be on the street.”
A teenage Jack is seen with TV host Grant Denyer on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011
After winning Australia’s Got Talent aged 14, Jack came back into the limelight three years ago when he auditioned for The Voice Australia.
His comeback came after his career stalled following a stint in Los Angeles at the age of 16.
Jack’s lack of success, coupled with drug addiction and trauma, caused him to fall in love with singing until the producers of The Voice came knocking on his door.
