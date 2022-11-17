Entertainment
‘Hogan’s Heroes’ actor was 96 – The Hollywood Reporter
Robert Clary, the French actor, singer, and Holocaust survivor who portrayed Corporal The beautiful on the WWII sitcom Hogan’s heroes, is dead. He was 96 years old.
Clary, who was mentored by famed artist Eddie Cantor and married one of his five daughters, died Wednesday morning at his Los Angeles home, his granddaughter Kim Wright said. The Hollywood Reporter.
CBS’ Hogan’s heroesaired over six seasons from September 1965 to April 1971, starred Bob Crane as Colonel Robert E. Hogan, an American who leads an international group of Allied POWs in a covert operation to defeat the Nazis from within from the country. Luft Stalag 13 fields.
like the patriot Corporal. Louis The beautifulthe 5-foot-1 Clary hid in tight spaces, dreamed of girls, got along well with watchdogs, and used her expert cooking skills to help confused Nazi Colonel Wilhelm klink (werner Plumber) out of trouble with his superiors.
Clary was the last surviving member of the show’s original main cast.
Born Robert Max Widerman in Paris on March 1, 1926, Clary was the youngest of 14 children from a strict Orthodox Jewish family. At age 12, he started singing and acting; one day, when he was 16, he and his family were arrested and sent to Auschwitz.
“My mother said the most remarkable thing”, Clary Told The Hollywood Reporter Peter Flax in late 2015. “She said, ‘Behave. She probably knew me as a brat. She said, ‘Hold on tight. Do what they tell you to do.
Clary’s parents were murdered in the gas chamber that day.
At Buchenwald, Clary sang with an accordionist every other Sunday to an audience of SS soldiers. “Singing and entertaining and being healthy at my age is why I survived,” he told Flax.
Clary was incarcerated for 31 months (he worked in a factory making 4,000 wooden shoe heels every day) and tattooed with the identification “A-5714” on his left forearm. He was the only one of his captured family to make it out alive.
He chose not to talk about his Holocaust experience for nearly four decades. “For 36 years, I kept these experiences during the war locked up inside me,” he once said. “But those who try to deny the Holocaust, my suffering and the suffering of millions of others have forced me to speak out.”
Did Clary have any reservations about doing a comedy series about Nazis and concentration camps?
“I had to explain that [Hogan’s Heroes] was about POWs in a stalag, not a concentration camp, and while I don’t mean to minimize what the soldiers went through during their internments, it was like night and day of what people endured in the concentration camps,” he wrote in his inspiring 2001 memoir, From the Holocaust to Hogan’s Heroes.
After her release, Clary returned to France in May 1945 and sang in dance halls. He came to Los Angeles in 1949 to record for Capitol Records and a year later appeared in a French comedy sketch on a CBS variety show hosted by vaudevillian Ed Wynn.
Clary has appeared in films such as ten great men (1951) and Thief of Damascus (1952), then met Cantor, who took her to New York to perform at the tony club La Vie en Rose. It caught the eye of producer Leonard Sillman, who cast Clary in the Broadway musical review. New Faces of 1952.
He sang “Lucky Pierre” and “I’m In Love With Miss Logan” on the show, which also featured Eartha Kitt, Paul Lynde, Ronny Graham, Alice Ghostley and Carol Lawrence and had sketches written by Mel Brooks . New faces was filmed by Fox and played in theaters in 1954.
Clary then appeared on Broadway again in 1955 in the musical Seventh heavenwhich starred Gloria DeHaven, Ricardo Montalban and Bea Arthur.
The actor appeared in the Parisian film by Paul Newman-Joanne Woodward A new kind of love (1963), and in the film directed by Robert Wise The Hindenburg (1975), he portrayed a passenger (a circus acrobat) on the doomed airship’s final voyage.
Clary has also worked on daytime soap operas days of our lives, The young and the restless (his character, Pierre Roulland, owned a restaurant/club in Genoa City, then was murdered) and Love glory and beauty.
He sang on several jazz albums featuring the work of songwriters like Irving Berlin and Johnny Mercer. (Also part of his discography: Hogan’s Heroes Sing the Best of WWIIrecorded with bandmates Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon.)
Clary has worked closely with the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, speaking at universities across the country for over two decades.
An accomplished painter, Clary was married for 32 years to the late Natalie Cantor, the second daughter of Eddie Cantor. She died in 1997.
