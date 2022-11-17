Christina Applegate explains why she was barefoot at the Walk of Fame ceremony





Christina Applegate recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the photos from the ceremony are enough to melt anyone’s heart. The 50-year-old officially received his star on Monday, November 14, where she donned a chic black suit and carried a sparkling striped cane in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. VALERIE MACON/Getty Images But while most of the attention was on Applegate’s shiny new star at the emotional ceremony, some fans couldn’t help but notice that the actress had no shoes or socks on, opting for a completely barefoot look. The Married with children The star then took to social media the following day to explain the real reason she was barefoot, while sharing candid snaps from the special day. “Barefoot”, Applegate captioned a photo of her feet standing on her brand new star, before revealing that the reason she ditched her shoes had to do with her battle with MS. “For some people with MS, the feel of the shoes can hurt or throw us off balance,” she explained, adding, “So today I was me. Barefoot.” She then shared another shot of the event, featuring herself and her husband Martyn LeNoblewhich was captioned, “My family. My people. All doc martens. But me and my little toes!” (scroll down to continue reading) At Monday’s ceremony, Applegate was joined by some of her former co-stars on Married with childrenincluding Katey Segal, Amanda Bearse and david faustin. Her “sister MS” and The sweetest thing costar Selma Blairwho was also diagnosed with central nervous system disease herself in 2018, also came forward to support the actress, along with her dead to me co-star, Linda Cardellini. Applegate said Variety during the ceremony that his diagnosis was not going to prevent him from finishing season 3 of the hit Netflix drama. “We need to finish this story. It’s too important for our hearts; too important for our souls. And we need to give that gift, not just to ourselves – there are people who love these characters, and we need to let also have their closing,” she told the outlet, as Parade reported. She then went on to say, “So if that meant I had to take a break in the middle of the day so I could go to sleep – or just leave because I couldn’t do any more – then that’s what we had to. TO DO .” No more news:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parade.com/news/christina-applegate-explains-barefoot-hollywood-walk-fame-photo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos