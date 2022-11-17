Judas Priest and Mellencamp leave memorable moments at Rock Hall | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES (AP) Two weeks after Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie and more were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles will air on HBO at 8 p.m. h. Saturday night, when it can also be seen streaming on HBO Max. If past telecasts are any indication, the 6 1/2 hours will be roughly halved for viewers. Here are some memorable moments from the show, which might be overlooked on TV.
Many of this year’s Hall inductees had more fame than Judas Priest. None had more rock n roll. The heavy metal stalwarts delighted a room full of pop-minded Lionel Richie fans and Duran Duran stans who may well have shunned them in their 1980s heyday.
Judas Priest showed they could still bump their grizzled heads when they lit up the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5 with a set that included Breaking the Law and Living After Midnight,” bringing back former members including original guitarist KK Downing. and former drummer Les Binks.
The priest’s acceptance speeches that followed made the metal feel warm and fuzzy, especially that of the band’s face and frontman Rob Halford, who went last.
Hello, I’m the gay guy in the band, Halford began, bringing cheers. It broke new ground when it was released in 1998.
We call ourselves the heavy metal community that is inclusive no matter what your gender identity is, what you look like, or what you believe or don’t believe in,” he said. Everyone is welcome.
Later, Halford delighted the crowd again by singing part of a verse during the late-night all-star jam to Parton’s song Jolene, the kind of odd pairing these Hall moments are made for.
Or maybe that night it wasn’t so strange. Parton, who temporarily declined the honor thinking it should go to a rockier artist, played up his newfound status, emerging for his performance in as much black leather as the Judas Priest guys.
New members whose careers have gone behind the scenes rarely make Rock Hall headlines or get major minutes on TV. But sometimes those doing the induction give them a big boost, as three Hall of Famers did this year.
Janet Jackson (Class of 2018), dressed as she did on the cover of her breakthrough 1986 album Control “to pay tribute to the men who helped her succeed and were key contributors to her career, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
Bruce Springsteen (class of 1999) has sung the praises of Jimmy Iovine, who went from just a studio engineer on his 1975 Born to Run album to becoming one of the most important musical executives of the past 30 years as a founder of Interscope Records. Congratulations little brother! Springsteen shouted, inviting Iovine onto the stage.
And John Mellencamp (class of 2018) gave perhaps the most memorable speech of the evening, a long, sprawling, sometimes awkward but always heartfelt tribute to a lawyer.
He inducted Allen Grubman, co-founder of Rock Hall and advocate for many current and future members.
Allen is Jewish, and I bring that up for a reason,” Mellencamp said. I am a Gentile and my life has been enriched by countless Jews.
Mellencamp made the threat of anti-Semitism his theme, and although he never mentioned the Ye’s recent commentsthe artist formerly known as Kanye Westhe definitely called them back.
I urge you to speak out, if you are an artist, against anti-Semitism, against all forms of bigotry, all forms of hatred,” he said.
He added, I don’t care if you’re Jewish, black, white, tutti-frutti. I do not care. Here’s the trick. Silence is complicity. Can I say it again? Silence is complicity.
I knew he was going to make me cry,” Grubman said when Mellencamp finally brought him on stage.
Springsteen and Mellencamp couldn’t help but dabble in the music, taking the stage to close the show with a medley of hits from Jerry Lee Lewis (class of 1986) eight days after his death. For the killer!” Springsteen said.
A DURAN DURAN DO-OVER DO-VER
In its early days, before it was televised, when it inducted the likes of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the Rock Hall ceremony was a loose and messy affair. It now works with the polished efficiency of a sitcom set.
Which made it all the more exciting when Duran Duran opened the night with a big technical problem. After a spirited induction by Robert Downey Jr., they took the stage and burst into 1981’s Girls on Film. “Sort of. They were inaudible but for singer Simon Le Bon’s voice. They stopped and have started again.
We just had to prove to you that we weren’t in lip sync, Le Bon said.