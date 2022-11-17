World Cup 2022: actor Michael Sheen denounces Prince William for his support for England in Qatar: “Totally inappropriate”





Jhe Qatar World Cup has not yet started and has already sparked some controversyamong which the strong criticism that the actor Michael Sheen addressed to Prince William through Twitter. In this social network, the Welsh actor said that it was not possible that William, who holds the title of Prince of Walesopenly and publicly supports the England national team for the World Cup in Qatar. For Sheen, William is incongruous “He can, of course, support whoever he wants and, as FA chairman, his role makes the visit understandable, but he surely sees that holding the title of Prince of Wales at the same time is totally inappropriate. Not an ounce of shame? Or sensitivity to the problem? » wrote Sheen. The actor’s comment elicited favorable responses. One user replied: “He’s English, he can support england. In fact, he can support whoever he wants. But this title is reprehensible: it implies national subjugation, it must end. He is “Prince of Wales” because his father gave him the title. It literally means nothing else, stop it.” Another wrote: “William is English and should proudly support England. No problem or bitterness with that. i don’t need him support Wales out of obligation. Let’s drop the masquerade and the pretense of the title of Prince of Wales and let William be himself. Wales and England will face each other in Qatar For Sheen, William’s support for England is a total lack of sensitivity. William, when sent off from the England team, told them: “The rest of the country is behind you, we encourage you all. Enjoy it.” Both teams see you in the group stage on Tuesday 29 November. Another Twitter user wrote, “Have to say I agree. I’m a fan of his, but he can’t turn a deaf ear to his new role. If he’s Prince of Wales he can’t parade support a rival in the global competition. It is shameful.”

