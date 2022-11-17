Dakota Hope will host the Festival of Trees this weekend | News, Sports, Jobs





Since 2014, the Fête des Arbres has participated in the launch of the end-of-year celebrations in Minot by offering fun and festive activities for all ages on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Sponsored by Dakota Hope Clinic, the festival will be held again at the North Dakota State Fair Center on Friday and Saturday. A room will be dedicated to “Holiday Shop,” a vendor’s window. A silent, live auction will provide additional buying options. The Holiday Bake Sale is a great place to buy homemade treats for Thanksgiving celebrations. Tickets are on sale at festoftrees.com for the traditional dinner and auction on Saturday. Auctioneer Ben Stiegelmeier will lead the live auction of decorated trees and other high-end items for attendees and those participating in the live stream. “Anyone who wishes to support the mission, but does not need a tree, will have the option of donating their tree to a Dakota Hope client family or local non-profit organization,” said Tim Knutson, director of development at Dakota Hope. The trees provide a setting for local musicians and dancers to show off their talents. New performers on stage this year include the Heritage Singers, Gordy (Crazy Fingers) Lindquist, Celebration Ringers Handbell Choir, Minot Chamber Chorale, pianist Karen Atwood and the Pivo Brass Quintet. These family shows are free and open to everyone. Visit festoftrees.com to find a schedule of live music and dance performances. Daniel Starks will return, performing at the dinner and auction this year. Popular annual attractions include a 5k race, the Family Fun Run and free professional family photos. New this year, free horse-drawn carriage rides. “Because everyone is busy, we’ve added more activities that will help attendees check off items on their to-do list,” said festival president Amanda Olson. “In addition to shopping and family photos, Make-n-Take classes led by Karen Anderson of Grammy’s Cards and Diane Kessler with Diane’s Designs will get families engaged in other holiday chores.” Just like the Christmas trees that point to the sky, “Follow the Star” allows children to get a fresh take on what the holiday commemorates – the night the creator of the universe made the journey of the unborn, then a newborn. “We have free inspiration, food and activities the whole family can enjoy while learning about and supporting Dakota Hope,” said clinic director Nadia Smetana. Dakota Hope Clinic, now in Tioga as well as Minot, provides free, confidential, lifesaving services and long-term support to women and men facing unwanted or otherwise stressful pregnancies. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

