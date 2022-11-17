Entertainment
Chicago Christmas Shows: Actor Larry Yando Returns as Goodmans Scrooge
In the 45 years since the Goodman Theater premiered its annual staging of A Christmas Carol, an Ebenezer Scrooge has dominated the seasonal tradition. This year marks the 15th year actor Larry Yando has wielded the bah pranks of Charles Dickens’ infamous miser. It opens Nov. 19 in Goodmans’ annual staging of A Christmas Carol, which runs through Dec. 31 at the Loop Theater.
Yando is one of 10 Ebenezer Scrooges to find redemption at the Goodman, but he has stayed there nearly twice as long as anyone else in productions history.
He’s by far the most ubiquitous Scrooge in a season filled with them: Yando-as-Scrooge beaming from buses and banners is one of the first harbingers of holiday seasons. The first year his face emerged all over town, Yando was shocked.
I was so excited I would take pictures and send them to people, Yando said shortly before the start of rehearsals for this year’s production, which features a 32-member ensemble led by Jessica Thebus, returning for the third time at the helm of Christmas Carol.
And then I got over it and had to stop looking at them because I started to make out what was wrong with me, Yando continued. But every year I get a lot of text messages with someone taking a picture saying I park behind you on Falwell or I just saw you on Lake Shore!
Yando holds the record for good reason, said Goodman executive director Roche Schulfer.
Larry’s performance over the past 15 years has been extraordinary because his dedication to telling the story is unmatched. He’s able to dig into the complexity of that character and investigate what makes Scrooge both specifically and universally human, Schulfer said.
The role and the story are iconic. In the well-known Dickensian plot, Ebenezer Scrooge is presented as a heartless miser who believes the poor are either wasteful sloths or criminals. Thanks to a visit from ghosts on Christmas Eve (his former business partner Jacob Marley, followed by Ghosts Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future), Scrooge is transformed into a generous and compassionate soul.
After so many years, Yando says his muscle memory kicks in when he’s back in the rehearsal room. He knows the corkscrew staircase that crosses Scrooges’ counting house almost by heart and walks up and down it, reciting the lines.
Fifteen years, he concluded days before this year’s production went into rehearsal. Although I don’t know. Maybe its 20? Either way, it’s a very tight spiral. It keeps me in shape, going up and down that thing.
When Yando debuted as Scrooge in 2007, he came with some preconceptions about Charles Dickens’ 1843 short story.
It wasn’t a show I was familiar with. It wasn’t one I had ever seen, he said.
I have always loved the story itself. Who doesn’t? And I thought it would be fun to play someone who hated everything and then flip it 180 degrees. I mean, as an actor, who wouldn’t want that role? It wasn’t until we went into rehearsal that I realized how legendary and deep this story was.
Yando is the last of a distinguished line of Scrooges. William J. Norris performed the role from 1978 to 1983, reprising it from 1985 to 1990. Frank Galati took it in 1984. Tom Mula had the role from 1991 to 1997, followed by Steppenwolf ensemble member Rick Snyder (1998-2001), William Brown (2002-2005) and Jonathan Weir (2006). John Judd took it in 2010, when Yando played Candide. There are also alternate Scrooges. Yando gives up the stage during certain performances to substitutes, Kareem Bandealy in 2017-18, Alan Gilmore from 2018.
Roles requiring flight sequences have never phased Yando, who spent three years in the early years being pushed off a cliff eight shows a week when he played Scar in Disneys The Lion King nationwide tour. .
Flying never bothered me. It’s funny. I am not afraid of heights. It’s a feeling of liberation once you get over the harness, its mechanics. I once hit my head because I was struggling for acting too strong, but I still feel completely safe.
If Yando looks familiar beyond Scrooge, it’s for good reason. He has done more than a dozen shows at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, including the title role in Lear. He was an unforgettable Roy Cohn in Court Theaters Angels in America, the same venue where he played the lead roles in several Oscar Wilde productions, including Travesties and An Ideal Husband. He’s also a regular on musical theater stages where he’s played everyone from Franklin Delano Roosevelt (at the Marriott Lincolnshire) to most recently, Hercule Poirot (at the Drury Lane Theatre.)
I think the thing that keeps me coming back [to A Christmas Carol] is that the show is like a kind of medicine, a tonic, Yando continued. Every year my favorite part is looking at people’s faces at the end of the night. When the audience first arrives, they carry the weight of the world on them. But it’s lightened up in the end. I don’t know how else to describe it, but I’m fully aware of it. The energy is incredible.
|
