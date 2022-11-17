Entertainment
Jury deliberates in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial
ANGELS – Jurors began deliberations Wednesday in the ‘That ’70s Show’ trial actor Danny Masterson, who is accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills house between 2001 and 2003.
In closing arguments Tuesday, a prosecutor said Masterson used “force, fear or threats” to sexually assault the women and should be found guilty of rape. But the actor’s lawyer countered that the alleged victims lied about their relationship with Masterson.
Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors that for Masterson, “no never meant no.” Although the actor “looks like a neat gentleman” in court, “he looks very different” from his alleged victims, the prosecutor said.
“If you were a young woman, you were far from safe,” Mueller said. “If you were incapacitated in his bed, he would rape you. If you were at his house and you weren’t drunk yet, he would offer you alcohol to get you there and he would forcefully rape you. And if you were in a relationship with him, he would control you.”
Arguing for an acquittal, defense attorney Philip Cohen said the prosecution wanted to “win this case so badly” that it ignored “blatantly fabricated” and inconsistent testimony from witnesses during the trial that took place. lasted almost a month.
“It’s not just infuriating, it’s horrifying,” Cohen said of the case against his client, adding that the alleged victims “have motivation to lie” on the witness stand.
Masterson, a 46-year-old longtime adherent of the Church of Scientology, is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear involving the three women. The actor declined to testify in his own defense.
The Angels The Superior Court jury received the case at the end of the hearing day on Tuesday.
In his indictment, the prosecutor reminded the jury of the testimony of the alleged victims, known by the initials CB, JB and NT
JB, for example, testified that she got drunk on vodka Masterson gave her and was then “dragged” into the shower, where she threw herself on him as he washed his breasts with soap, the assistant prosecutor said.
The woman was eventually taken to Masterson’s bed, where she passed out – and awoke to find her fellow Scientology member on top of her, according to Mueller.
The woman also testified that she grabbed the back of the actor’s hair and pushed a pillow over his face as he penetrated her, adding that Masterson pushed the pillow back into her face with all his body weight on her. her and that she felt like she was being smothered, Mueller said.
Cohen replied that JB had not told the truth about the sexual encounter.
Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping the women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The alleged rapes took place at his home.
In his summary, Masterson’s attorney used cardboard exhibits to illustrate the concept of reasonable doubt, urging jurors to keep the presumption of innocence in mind as they begin to deliberate.
“The decision you make in this case is one of the most important decisions of your life,” he said.
Masterson was released on bail after his arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide Division.
In December 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been fired from the Emmy-winning scripted comedy “The Ranch” amid sexual assault allegations.
The actor then said he was “very disappointed” and “it seems that you are presumed guilty at the time you are accused”. He also ‘denied the outrageous allegations’ and said he was looking forward to ‘clearing my name once and for all’.
A civil lawsuit filed in August 2019 against Masterson and the Church of Scientology by the three women involved in the criminal case and a woman who was not a member of the church alleges they were stalked and harassed after filing sexual assault allegations against the actor with Los Angeles Police.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges of sexual assault against Masterson in two other alleged incidents, citing insufficient evidence for one and the statute of limitations for the other.
