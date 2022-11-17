‘Mixtape Trilogy’ brings the power of music and fandom to the screen at eTown premiere – Boulder Daily Camera

From elementary school through adolescence and into adulthood, a good album has the power to transcend time and act as a continuous soundtrack for memorable moments.

Through life-changing events, music can remain a constant companion, an endless source of inspiration, and sometimes a catalyst for action.

Documentary by Kathleen Ermitages Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music is a love letter to fans of musical artists, as well as to musical artists themselves.

The film which features intimate glimpses of folk icons Indigo Girls, acclaimed pianist Vijay Iyer, award-winning rapper Talib Kweli and those who adore their work will screen at eTown on Saturday from 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The film began in Boulder, Hermitage said. We had to bring it back here after it was screened all over the country at festivals. It’s incredibly rewarding to bring the film home. And Boulder is a great music venue with great venues and serious music lovers.

The well-crafted film first spotlights Denver’s Dylan Yellowlees, who, as a lesbian growing up in a conservative small town in the 1970s, later resonated with the free spirit and self-mantra of the Indigo Girls. .

From seedy bars to swanky theaters with velvet seats, Yellowlees has traveled many miles to catch the iconic folk duo. Over the years, Yellowlees has built a friendship with members Amy Ray and Emily Saliers.

While filming Mixtape Trilogy, Yellowlees had seen the Closer to Fine singers 350 times.

Next, viewers are introduced to essayist and professor Garnette Cadogan, getting a glimpse of his early life in Kingston, Jamaica, where, in an attempt to flee the abusive hands of his father, he walked the streets for solace. in music and energy. of performers. We hear of him reveling in bustling New Orleans where street drummers and marching bands emerge reverently.

After moving to New York, he wandered into a church in SoHo and came across pianist Vijay Iyer in concert, an individual who remains a friend and peer.

The film also features Michael Ford, a Detroit-born architect, designer, educator, and speaker who founded a children’s program called The Hip Hop Architecture Camp that introduces underrepresented youth to architecture, urban planning, and design. .

In the film, Ford also explains how rapper Talib Kweli’s music helped him through a particularly painful tragedy.

I see music as a dialogue, a conversation between musicians and fans, Ermitage said. In some cases, the conversation between a musician or band and a fan lasts a lifetime. Like poetry, we can revisit songs at different stages of our lives, and they will have a different meaning for us each time we listen to them.

Along the way, the musicians weigh in on the wonder of their process and the power and importance of fans, a symbiotic relationship if there ever was one.

I chose musicians who like to talk about the process of making music and can talk about that human connection, Ermitage said. There is mystery in all forms of creation. Not every musician likes to talk about the mystery and magic of it.

Authentic interviews are cradled between high-energy song snippets, performance footage and music videos, creating an engaging mix of sight and sound. From agonizing anthems to hypnotic beats covered in hard-hitting lyrics, the range of tracks is wide.

I also wanted a variety of musical genres as a mixtape, Ermitage said. A mixtape is a gift made with a lot of thought and care. It can stir up nostalgia, which we stir up in our film.

Colorado residents will recognize the high-ceilinged interior of Boulders Chautauqua Auditorium and the majestic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater at Morrison, among other notable locations.

The idea for the film was first floated when executive producer Alan Cogen, a longtime Boulder resident and philanthropist, approached Ermitage about making a film based on the power of music. He wanted to collaborate with her after seeing her work as a producer on 2016’s Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary.

Alan is inspired by how music brings people together, how music is about human connection, Ermitage said. What an inspiring thought in these difficult times for our communities, our country. Instead of dividing, let’s talk about what brings people together. The love of music and the bonds that are created.

In the 94-minute film, Ermitage and Cogen capture many intricate details and different stories resulting in a layered result.

I liked working with Kathleen (Ermitage) because she was able to take some ideas I had for the film and turn them into something that could work, Cogen said. We wanted to show how music can have a big impact not only individually, but also in the world.

In 1993, Indigo Girls founded Honor the Earth, a nonprofit organization rooted in raising awareness and financial support for Indigenous environmental justice.

In 2015, Kweli donated more than $100,000 to activists in Ferguson after the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Kathleen (Ermitage) was able to find some very talented musicians who used their music to impact our society, Cogen said. It’s not easy to find musical artists who are really good at what they do, but who also use their music for social justice purposes.

Cogen continues to provide a platform for young musicians hoping to take it to the next level. He founded Boulder’s Pathways to Jazz in 2014, an organization that gave grants to local jazz musicians to create and record albums.

In 2023, Pathways To Jazz will again offer our grant, nationally, to help emerging and established jazz musicians create recorded works, Cogen said. The scholarship program has been so successful in advancing the careers and educational opportunities of our funded artists that we are now working to take the scholarship to an international level and begin funding jazz musicians in Italy.

While Ermitage remains a fan of the musicians featured in her documentary, she considers a London band from the 70s to be an important force in her life.

The Clash is a band that influenced me because I admire the philosophy of punk, Ermitage said.

As for what we can expect next from Hermitage, she is open to the idea of ​​making another film featuring the relationships of the fans and the various artists.

I would definitely appreciate the opportunity to do a sequel, said Ermitage. This has been suggested to me a few times. We have assembled a great team of filmmakers with extensive experience in making music documentaries, identifying great stories to tell, and finishing productions to get the films out to the world.

Until the next documentary hits the big screen, music lovers can revel in the latest highly entertaining and heartfelt film, some of which was shot during the pandemic.

Like an assortment of diverse tracks curated by a best friend or crush, this is a documentary you’ll probably want to rewatch.

Mixtape Trilogy is about celebrating how music brings people together, something eTown has focused on since its inception, said eTown Founder Nick Forster. Well, you will also have the opportunity to find out more about the film, as the filmmaker/director/writer and executive producer will be here in person for a Q&A afterwards. Perfect for what eTown Hall was built for.