Judge Judy Reveals Actor’s Surprising Choice To Play Her In Biopic





Judge Judy Sheindlin has a casting suggestion if ever a biopic is made about her life. The TV courtroom judge said that although she would rather not make a movie about her life – and one has not been confirmed – if she were to choose someone to play her, that would be Reese Witherspoon. “We’re friends, and she gets me, and I know she does,” Sheindlin, 80, says E! Newadding that she thinks the Oscar-winning actress is a “fabulous woman”. “And I think she’s a great actress, and I think she could if they did, which I wouldn’t like, I think she could,” she said. about filming a movie with the 46-year-old star in the lead. . “Judge Judy” went off the air after 25 seasons in July 2021 after Sheindlin severed ties with CBS. Sheindlin, 80, describes Witherspoon as a “fabulous woman”. Courtesy of Amazon Freevee Sheindlin says she thinks Witherspoon could play the role. Getty Images The iconic daytime TV star then launched ‘Judge Justice’ in 2021 – a digital sequel to Judge Judy’ – on Amazon Freevee, and it has since generated over 75 million streaming hours in the US and the UK. UK. Sheindlin doesn’t see herself retiring anytime soon, she told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021, adding that she was having fun doing the spin-off, in which her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, appears alongside her. “I don’t play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn to play mahjong, chess or checkers. I know what I love to do,” Sheindlin told the outlet. “Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?”

