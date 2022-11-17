John Leguizamo Slams Chris Pratt Mario Movie For Casting White Actors





John Leguizamo is a bit critical of Universal and Illumination’s upcoming animated film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Leguizamo, who brought Luigi to life opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario in the live-action “Super Mario Bros. from 1993, said IndieWire the new film went “upside down” by having Mario and Luigi voiced by two white actors. “I’m OG A lot of people love the original,” Leguizamo said when asked for his thoughts on the new Mario movie starring Chris Pratt. “I did Comic-Con in New York and Baltimore, and everyone was like, ‘No, no, we like the old, the original.’ They don’t smell new. I’m not bitter. It’s unfortunate.” “Directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought very hard to get me the lead because I was a Latino, and they [the studio] didn’t want me to be the lead,” the actor added. “They fought really hard and it was such a breakthrough. So they go back and don’t start another [actor of color] kind of sucks. Pratt’s casting as Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has been controversial since the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ actor joined the film. pratt said Variety prior to the movie’s trailer debut, his Mario voice was “unlike anything you’ve heard before in the world of Mario”, but the trailer left many fans baffled as Pratt more or less sounds like to himself. Pratt said he “worked closely with the directors” to create the perfect Mario voice, adding: “[We tried] a few things and I landed on something I’m really proud of. leguizamo first spoke against the new movie on Twitter in October, writing that a Mario movie reboot was a good idea but it was “too bad they went all blank! No Latinx in mind! Revolutionary colorblind cast in the original! Plus, I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work in terms of the script!” In addition to Pratt and Day, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen in Cranky Kong and Sebastian. Maniscalco as Spike. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens in theaters on April 7, 2023.

