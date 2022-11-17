Geralt’s voice actor is sad about Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher Netflix show

Doug Cockle, the actor best known for portraying Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video game series, told me he was sad to see Henry Cavill leave The Witcher Netflix show.

Netflix announced that Cavill will be leaving the show at the end of series three. He will be replaced, in the fourth series, by Liam Hemsworth, brother of Marvel Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

“Well, I think that’s really sad,” Doug Cockle told me on the latest episode of my One-to-One podcast, available everywhere now (search “Eurogamer Podcasts”).

“And there’s a lot of people speculating why he decided to leave, but whatever the reason, I think it’s sad, because Henry, he’s done a fabulous job as a than Geralt of Rivia.”

The pair met when Cavill invited Cockle to see The Witcher Netflix series premiere in London, Cockle said. It was there that Cockle first saw what Cavill had done with the role he knew so well. They apparently talked about it long after. “We spent a good, I don’t know, hour or two discussing the world of The Witcher and being Geralt of Rivia,” he said.



The full podcast interview with Doug Cockle, with audio embedded above. The section where he talks about Henry Cavill is near the end.

When I asked him if he remembered what they were talking about, he smiled. “You know, Rob,” he said, “I have a little memory of our conversation. I remember snippets of the conversation, but I think I was pretty nervous! And I had a beer and that was one of those nights where I kind of felt like a fish out of water, because it was at the premiere afterparty, and the vast majority of people there were people involved in production so they knew each other.

“And it was nice to be there,” he said, “absolutely nice to be there and celebrate, especially after seeing what they produced, but my conversation with Henry was in the context where I felt a bit out of place for an obvious And it wasn’t about me, so it wasn’t like we were alone in a cafe sipping coffee, it was a very busy environment.

“We had similar thoughts about Geralt if I remember correctly…” -Doug Cockle

But Cockle recalled that they had similar ideas about Geralt as a character. “I remember we talked about Superman, we talked about Geralt and The Witcher. We had similar thoughts about Geralt if I remember correctly,” he said. “He felt the same as me about him not being an emotionless being, and I think we can see that in his performance.

“So yeah, I’m sad to see him go. I wish Liam Hemsworth the best of luck with this. I’m excited to see what he’ll do with it but I’m sad to see Henry go, because Henry, I’m coming I felt he had done a fabulous job.”

Shortly after Cavill’s departure was announced, it was reported that Liam Hemsworth was a frontrunner for the role of Geralt ahead of Cavill. This apparently made the recast decision quick, with producers able to go back and reference Hemsworth’s original audition tapes.

Hemsworth now has the unenviable task of keeping up with the portrayal of the role of a wildly popular actor. Cavill is so beloved that there is even a petition to keep him in the role which has 223,000 votesat the time of writing.

“I feel for him, man,” Cockle said, “because I don’t know if I’ve seen a lot of Liam’s work. […] but it is an impossible position. Because as an actor you don’t want to turn down an opportunity like that, but at the same time he walks into big shoes, you know.”

Superman-sized shoes?

“Well, shoes the size of Geralt of Rivia,” Cockle replied. “Henry Cavill sized shoes. Henry really embodied the role of Geralt in a wonderful way.”