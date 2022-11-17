Entertainment
Saratoga Voices to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth
Saratoga Voices opens its season Saturday under a new artistic director and a schedule fit for a monarch. The concert also reflects how a choir, now in its 52nd year, had to change with the unexpected.
Last year, the choir/council changed its name from the Burnt Hills Oratorio Society because that name did not reflect its membership, where it performed or its repertoire. Last spring, realizing that their artistic director William Jon Gray was ill (he died in July), they contacted Michael Lister to manage the band on an interim basis. Lister, who is a highly experienced singer/pianist/choir director, visiting assistant professor of music and drama at SUNY Albany and music director of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Albany, said he happily accepted the position.
Then, in a program that had already been put in place but had been postponed, the world learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
We thought it was fitting to celebrate his life and reign, Lister said.
So tracks were added, not only expanding the length of the program, but more for the 60 singers to learn during their weekly rehearsals. It was all a challenge.
I’ve conducted a few, but most are new to the choir, Lister said. The most difficult piece is Elizabeth’s funeral piece, Who Will Part Us. We have the music but it’s brand new.
Written by Scottish composer James MacMillan, Lister and the board had to work with the publisher as there is no printed score. So they bought the music digitally and made their own copies.
The harmonies are complex. It takes discipline to reach the full spectrum of music, he said.
Another work that kept them all spellbound was Mozart’s Coronation Mass (1779) and became one of his most popular and often performed works. It lasts about thirty minutes.
It constantly changes style, going from a rambunctious waltz to a Viennese waltz in a few bars, and the choir is singing almost the entire time, Lister said.
They need very good ears to know who to mingle with, who to be in tune with. Sometimes they sing in unison and the rhythm is the same, then switch to dark, tragic polyphony in long, sustained lines at fast to slow tempos.
Many other works, especially those related to the Queen, are more vocally accessible but may be unfamiliar to audiences. These include Hubert Parrys I Was Glad written for the coronation of King Edward II and used also for Elizabeths; William McKies We await your kindness for Elizabeth’s wedding; Canadian composer Healey Willans O Lord Our Governor writes on commission for Elizabeths coronation; and Handels Zadok the priest, who is actually God Save the King or Queen, Lister said.
Also sung will be Randall Thompson’s David’s Last Words based on the biblical text; Joshua Shanks Davids Lamentation over the death of Absalom, who was the son of Davids; and John Rutters setting Psalm 23 from his Requiem to music.
Music that looks heavenward or beyond and has an American folk or spiritual theme is: Come Away to the Skies; Bright morning stars; Rockin Jerusalem; and Omnis Sol.
There are four soloists who will sing in just two of the works: soprano Sylvia Stoner-Hawkins, mezzo-soprano Tess McCarthy, tenor Casey Gray and baritone Paul LaRosa, and a 15-piece chamber orchestra.
It’s a lot to do, but Lister said everyone is on board.
It’s exciting and challenging because of so many different styles, from classical to baroque, he said. But they are doing very well. . .and I try to give everything to guide the whole.
Other upcoming Saratoga Voices concerts are 100 Years of Broadway Musical Cabaret Feb. 11-12 at Vista at Van Patten Golf Club; and French Choral Masterpieces on May 13 at the Zankel Music Center.
Voice of Saratoga
WHEN: 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 19
WHERE: Universal Preservation Hall, 25 Washington St., Saratoga Springs
HOW MUCH: $32.50, $27.50 (seniors)
MORE INFO: www.saratogavoices.org; www.proctors.org; 518 346-6204
