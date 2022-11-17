Guild reacts to famous actor’s viral videos

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has said it is investigating the medical condition of famous Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku.

On Monday, a video of the once-superstar actor looking neglected and seeking alms in Asaba surfaced on the internet, sparking reactions.

Actress and filmmaker Shan George has debunked the video, saying the actor was on the set of a movie. She backed up his claim with photos of him on said film set.

Interestingly, a similar video of him asking for alms from passengers on several buses on a busy road in Benin has gone viral.

The videos are reminiscent of his late colleague Ernest Asuzu, who was filmed begging for money and food on the streets of Oke-Afa in Isolo, Lagos, in January 2020.

Hanks, 62, the older brother of Miss Nigeria 1986 Rita Anuku, who died in 2015, ruled Nollywood in the late 1990s until 2014 when he moved to Ghana.

Former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan appointed him Special Adviser on Tourism and Entertainment in 2010, a role he held for a short time.

After that, he made headlines when the late Prophet TB Joshua is said to have delivered him from alcoholism and mental illness; he moved to Ghana after the incident.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Actors Guild President Emeka Rollas said his team was “on top of the situation.”

Regarding the two incidents, Rollas said the Guild was trying to verify the authenticity of the videos.

There’s nothing I can say from an official standpoint at this time, but we’ve first dispatched the Guild President from Edo and Delta States to locate his whereabouts, if he’s filming and all that.

Only when we can get this information can we say something officially. For now, we have no information. No one seems to know where he is. I don’t think it’s anything serious, he said.

He confirmed Hanks was on set five days ago with George Shan.

The AGN President also warned his colleagues, who he said take every opportunity to chase influence, calling the habit very deplorable.

According to him, when an actor has a problem, the solution is not always to go on social networks to attract attention.

I don’t know why some people in the entertainment industry feel empowered. These people we are talking about also have families. We have Umunna in the everyday Igbo language.

There is no one on earth who does not have a family. Let the family react. The family will let you know if he needs help or not, he said.

He further stated that the guild has a trust fund headed by veteran actress Joke Sylva.

He called on actors and audiences to apply for the AGN Trust Fund so that when issues like this arise, they don’t have to go to the audience for help.

He said, Emotions don’t solve problems. We have created systems that we use to solve these problems. Over the past two years, we have distributed over 6 million naira to our members in need, and we are going further.

Initial refusal

Shortly after the first video was released, veteran actress and filmmaker Shan George rebutted reports that Mr Anuku suffered from mental health issues.

According to her, the actor was fine as they were on the set of a new movie, Coming to Onitsha.

Reacting to the clip, Shan debunked speculation surrounding the video.

According to her, the viral video was a scene from a film, and they were in Asaba, Delta State, for a film project.

Hanks does nothing o we have the same set. These photos were three days ago, she captioned a photo of herself and the actor on her Instagram status.

In another status, she posted a clip from the set where she was with the actor.

In the clip, she said, yes, it’s Hanks Anuku. Just the handsome Hanks Anuku. Star. He’s my adorable baby in the movie.

She revealed that Mr. Anuku plays a mad American who returns to be king in the movie, Coming to Onitsha.

Botched help

Nollywood actress Iheme Nancy has accused Shan of being insincere about Hanks’ health.

In a post on her verified Instagram page, the actress said her conscience would not allow her to be calm about the disturbing video of Hanks, which she says is 100% true.

According to her, Shan debunked the claims instead of letting the veteran actor get the help he needed.

Instead of allowing people to help her, you canceled out a truth. Why Na? Uncle Hanks’ medical condition is no secret to any Asaba-based actor. This is also not the case for most residents of Asaba, as most people have seen him in different strange places in an abnormal state,” she said.

She shared her encounter with him at the 1side bar on October 27, where she said he almost beat her up for no reason.

He said hurtful words to @ujunwa_aninneji and me, but we stayed calm because he wasn’t himself. From that day on, I prayed that he might get help, and finally, yesterday, God was about to answer that prayer; you stopped it for reasons you know best.

Drinking in a stupor, walking around Asaba is nothing new. Moreover, this message is to plead with well-meaning Nigerians. Hanks Anuku needs help, she added.

In June 2020, Hanks refuted the second death rumor be peddled about it in a month.

The actor shared a similar video on his Facebook page on June 6, and six rumors of his death have spread on social media.

The movie star has been featured in several Nollywood thrillers including Face of a Murderer, Broad Daylight and Men on Hard Way”.

He was introduced to Nollywood by Regina Askia, and his first film role was in The Skeleton.

Since then, he has starred in more than 50 films.