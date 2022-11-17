



GURUGRAM, India, November 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Adda52.comIndia’s online poker destination, announced the fourth edition of its “Poker nights with stars” series inviting poker enthusiasts across the country to come forward and have an unforgettable experience. To honor the series, Adda52.com has onboarded the Indian Bollywood singer and songwriter Salim Merchantwho will face the 7 pre-selected Adda52.com qualifiers.

Indian Bollywood singer Salim Merchant collaborates with Adda52.com for the 4th edition of Poker Nights with Stars

Adda52.com has imagined this exciting concept of “Poker Nights with Stars” to introduce more and more people to poker and amplify the enthusiasm around the game. Players can participate in the contest via 3 cash rankings, tournaments and a draw for all first depositors. The finale will take place virtually via a zoom call on December 18 with the famous singer and music composer. The prize pool for the final table is Rs. 5 Lac. Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Krishnendu GuhaChief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com said, “We are overwhelmed with the success and turnout we have witnessed in previous editions of the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series. Caribbean cricketer Kieron Pollard, which excited and delighted the poker community. In view of the success, we announce the fourth edition of this series with the famous singer and music composer from Bollywood Salim Merchant. We are convinced that this edition will see an even greater participation. Adda52.com is committed to providing unique and entertaining experiences to its players, so that their passion for this skill-based sport gets a platform. Indian Bollywood singer and songwriter Salim Merchant said: “I am extremely happy to join this fun and engaging series of ‘Poker Nights with Stars’ which has received an incredible response from poker players around the world. India. Many thanks to the Adda52.com team for inviting me to be part of this entertaining series. Just as music unites people, poker as a game has the power to bring like-minded people together and celebrate their passion for the game. Let the magic of music and poker roll together.” “Poker Night with Stars” invites players from across the country to join in and savor the joy of playing poker with famous icons. The Poker Night with Stars series was launched by Adda52.com in 2018 with Chris Gayle and now they’re back bigger and better. The series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to play online poker with celebrities and win exciting prizes. Interested participants can get more information about the Adda52 website . About Adda52.com Adda52.com is india online poker destination owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values ​​of trust and business conduct and has always strived to provide the safest and most memorable gaming experience when playing poker online. Adda52 has been certified by iTech Laboratories for Fair Play and Random Number Generator (RNG). Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949966/Adda52com_Salim_Merchant.jpg SOURCEAdda52.com

