Weekend Entertainment | Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to Town – Business Journal Daily





It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday season is here, and we know it because the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back in town this weekend. The big, explosive metal-classic mashup with a Christmas flavor will return to the Covelli Center on Sunday for shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. TSO will present its show Les Fantômes du reveillon, as well as a few other favorites from its repertoire. It’s a tradition, so don’t fight it. Tickets range from $53.50 to $103.50 on ticketmaster.com, and there are few left. But the weekend fun begins tonight, when Black Violin comes to Powers Auditorium for a 7:30 p.m. concert. The genre-defying duo mixes vigorous, classic violin playing with hip-hop beats. Tickets available at the box office. The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra will be in action on Sunday with a concert of masterpieces at 2:30 p.m. in the Stambaugh Auditorium, with guest conductor Dean Buck. For tickets, click HERE. Later today, A Motown Christmas will take the stage at Powers Auditorium. The 7:30 p.m. vocal group concerts will highlight the music of Temptations, Miracles and Capitols. For tickets, click HERE. In local community theaters, Godspell will continue his run at Youngstown State University. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Ford Theater, lower level of Bliss Hall, on the YSU campus. Get tickets at the box office. The Day They Shot John Lennon has three more performances this weekend in the Moyer Room at the Youngstown Playhouse. Curtain hours are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, call the box office on 330 788 7839. For a full schedule of all local arts and entertainment events, check out the list HERE. Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

