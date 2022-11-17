



For Annamarie Alvarez, Incarnate Word has provided her with more than one avenue to pursue her passions.

SAN ANTONIO Annamarie Alvarez throws the ball, but her long-term goals involve find the star. A junior on the University of the Word Embodied volleyball team, Alvarez has California DNA. But his heart these days is deep in the heart of Texas. “I love the people here, they’re so much nicer than California,” she laughs. “I mean, I still love California.” Alvarez is aiming for Hollywood after his athletic career is over and that California dream begins in San Antonio. “It was the hunt to find a school that had Division 1 volleyball and also had a great entertainment program. I love that it has become my second home.” It runs in the family. Her father made a career in the Hollywood movie scene and she hopes to follow in his footsteps in the 3D animation department of Incarnate Word. “I was always on set with him, watching him do his thing making movies,” Alvarez said. “It just sparked my interest. He introduced me to software when I was a kid. That’s what I used to play with when I was a kid, making my own little movies.” She had the opportunity to visit DreamWorks, which produced hits like “Shrek” and “The Prince of Egypt,” during her teenage years. It confirmed what she thought she already knew. “One of my dad’s friends works there as a screenwriter, and it opened my eyes. I was sold! It convinced me that this is what I wanted to do.” Now she dreams of one day seeing her own name on the big screen. His coaches and teammates are equally excited. “I can’t wait,” said UIW head coach Samantha Dabbs Thomas. “I hope it will be soon. We can all be in the theater and see his name scroll up there.” “I think that would be really cool,” added second-year outside hitter Risa Sena. “I would definitely brag about playing with her in college.” The ladies are playing this week in the Southland Conference Tournament. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

