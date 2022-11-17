Bollywood NYE Gala Tickets, Sat. 31 Dec. 2022 at 20:00





Skyline Productions and LVL X Events Dallas bring you the biggest and classiest Bollywood NYE event. We will take you to 2023 with great music, beautiful people and an unforgettable night! Welcome to our first annual NYE Bollywood Party. Skyline Production LLC & LVL X Events Dallas proud to present BOLLYWOOD IS GALA Celebrate the New Year Bollywood style at the Prestigious FRISCO HALL – 5353 INDEPENDENCE PKWY, FRISCO, TX 75035 Saturday, December 31, 2022 Doors open – 8:00 p.m. Belly Dance by DIANA – 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. DJ / Dance – 9:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. Age Restrictions 18+ OVER 4,000 SQUARE FEET OF AMAZING SOUND AND LIGHTING OUTDOOR SPACE FOR HOOKAH (HOOKAH PROVIDED BY: MIRAGE HOOKAH LOUNGE – FRISCO, TX) A RED CARPET EVENT WITH TONS OF PAPARAZZI Huge dance floor with fully equipped bars FREE PARTY FAVORS GIFTS FROM OUR SPONSORS AND PARTNERS 5 HOURS OF PURE ENTERTAINMENT PHOTO / VIDEO PROVIDED BY: FLASHBRUSH PRODUCTIONS THIS EVENT WILL BE SOLD OUT, PLEASE BUY YOUR TICKETS EARLY! Play Best of Bollywood, Tollywood, Punjabi & Top-40 Hits THE #1 BOLLYWOOD DJ CLUB IN NORTH AMERICA DJ SKILLZ Opening fixed by: DJ ICE & DJ KARIM FROM DJ RIZ ENTERTAINMENT PRESALE TICKET – (ENDS 2022/12/25 AT 5PM CST) EARLY BOOKING – SINGLE $80 | COUPLES $140 VIP ENTRANCE (SILVER) – NO WAITING IN LINE / VALET PARKING INCLUDED – SINGLE $100 | COUPLES $180

VIP ENTRANCE (GOLD) – 2 FREE BEER TICKETS / NO WAITING IN LINE / VALET PARKING INCLUDED – SINGLE $150 | COUPLE $280

VIP ENTRANCE (DIAMOND) – UNLIMITED BEERS AND APPETIZERS / NO WAITING IN LINE / VALET PARKING INCLUDED – SINGLE $200 | COUPLES $380 TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: EVENTBRITE.COM TO PURCHASE TICKETS IN CASH, PLEASE CALL – 972-900-5949 OR EMAIL [email protected] FOR EVENT AND TICKET INFORMATION E: [email protected] Such. : 972-900-5949 / 817-805-0200 / 832-310-6460 NO CHILDREN UNDER 18 ALLOWED DRESS CODE Men: dress shirt mandatory, blazers recommended Women: Western evening wear Formal jeans are allowed NO sneakers/tennis shoes, NO hats, NO sportswear allowed This is strictly an elegant affair. The dress code will be enforced! Those who do not respect the dress code will be turned away Promotional support by RADIO AZAAD LVL X EVENTS EVENTBRITE FLASHBRUSH PRODUCTIONS

