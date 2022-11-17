Romantic Bollywood Movies That Define Love As We Know It

Bollywood has shaped a perception of love that involves butterflies in the stomach, cute, over-the-top professions of one’s feelings, and soulful music that plays in the background whenever things seem to be going well. Now, we all know that real life isn’t always like the movies, but there’s nothing like a warm and heartwarming Bollywood romance to give you hope! And it’s no longer unrealistic plots and unrelated concerns, we’ve evolved from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and come up with more relatable movies that still retain their touch of old-school charm, innocence, and romance. Here is a list of some iconic Bollywood romance movies you should not miss.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

A movie that can truly be called a modern day cult classic, starting the list with this movie is a no-brainer. The film revolving around Kabir, also known as Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) is the story of a modern love affair with an old-fashioned romance.

Naina, a shy nerdy girl falls in love with the free-spirited Bunny, but trouble arises when they both have separate passions and goals. Eight years later, when the date brings them together, old memories come undone and new opportunities arise for them to rekindle their love. The story will have you smiling, laughing, crying and singing as four friends embark on their journey of self-discovery, learning and love.

I hate love stories

Contrary to the title, it is certainly a love story we love! The Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan star highlights the emotion of opposites attracting as two completely different people begin to bond. While Jay (Imran Khan) is a man who despises all things pasty and romantic, Simran (Sonam Kapoor) is a true romantic at heart.

Everything falls apart before things start to fall into place and we see a sweet camaraderie blossom between the characters. The film depicts a love that is the right mix of banter and romance, and emphasizes that your partner should always be your best friend!

Break Ke Baad

A film more relevant than ever in today’s time where passions, personal space and the ability to grow independently are important aspects of a healthy relationship. This film features Abhay (Imran Khan) and Aaliya (Deepika Padukone) as a couple in a long-term relationship, who are still reluctant to get married.

When Aaliya moves to Australia for a life-changing career opportunity, Abhay becomes insecure. The growing differences cause a rift between the two, but eventually, they find each other. The film that was truly ahead of its time is a modern tale with a classic happy ending.

wake up sid

Another coming of age movie that deals with the idea of ​​being independent and wanting more out of life. It features Ranbir Kapoor as the rich and bratty son of Siddharth Mehra paired alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, an aspiring writer from Kolkata.

The two move in together and Konkanas’ positive influence is felt on Sid, helping him develop to his full potential. It delivers the message that in a loving environment with inspiration and encouragement, you can find yourself. The right partner is the one who helps you become the best version of yourself.

Jaane you… Ya jaane na

A story of college best friends Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) and Jai (Imran Khan) who make a seemingly perfect couple for everyone around them, but completely clueless when it comes to themselves .

They are an inseparable duo who don’t realize their feelings for each other until they are completely pushed to their limits. It definitely reinforced the Bollywood trope of “Dear friends” and that your best friend is your best partner in most situations.

Jab we met

Another cult classic that continues to be a representation of self-love, embracing and never changing for anything, even love. The film tells the story of an enthusiastic sunshine Geet (Kareena Kapoor) who meets heartbroken businessman Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) when their paths unexpectedly cross.

She brings love and laughter back into her life, and through the ups and downs, we see the evolution of a beautiful love story. Without a doubt, a must-see romantic film that promotes good humor, incredible soundtracks and, above all, a heartwarming love story that will have you gushing.

barfi

If you’re looking for a good scream, this is a romantic movie for you. A funny, inspiring and unique story of Murphy, a deaf and mute boy from Darjeeling who falls in love with a gorgeous Bengali girl Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz) who moves to his town. However soon Murphy strikes an agreement with Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) an autistic girl with a quirky personality. The characters are nuanced, but real. The warmth of the different love stories radiates through the screen. It will tickle you, but also bring tears to your eyes, all in all a magical love story not to be missed.

Khobsurat

This list won’t be complete without a sweet romantic comedy that makes the list. Khobsurat, which is a Bollywood love story with a Disney influence, plays on the emotions of every girl’s dream of finding her own prince charming. Dr. Milli, a physical therapist played by Sonam Kapoor also has the same dream.

When she is hired to help a Rajasthani royal Shekhar Singh Rathore (Aamir Raza), she ends up falling in love with his royal son Vikram (Fawad Khan). The two are complete opposites in every way. While Mili has his quirks and is a fun, carefree girl, Vikram is a sophisticated young man with responsibilities. The story follows how these two poles apart fall in love and reunite.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The film which is an unconventional story, with a new concept, stars Bhumi Pednekar as Sandhya and Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem, in the lead role. The story, which revolves around the concept of body image issues, features Prem as a husband who is embarrassed by his wife’s weight.

Eventually, the way they come together and these issues become moot is a journey to follow. It deals with the message that love is about looking beyond your flaws and appreciating the other as they are. Bhumi Pednekar’s first filmthe film is a must-watch and its transformation and acting are remarkable.

Manmarziyaan

Last on the list we have is the modern era love story Manmarziyaan, based on a conventional love triangle. The film presents a new vision of love and relationships, which will appeal to all kinds of audiences. Unlike any other Anurag Kashyap film, this film depicts the confusion and emotions that come with a relationship. The story follows Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) who are in love but struggle with the concept of marriage.

Eventually, unable to convince Vicky, Rumi gives up and agrees to have an arranged marriage with Robbie, who also falls in love. The story follows the journey of the three of them, and how they grow and learn.

These recommendations are the perfect picks to make you fall in love with good old romantic Bollywood movies all over again, have you made up your mind yet?