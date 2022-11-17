



Martyn Hale is an actor who has been featured in more than several national commercials, as well as feature films. Hale was cast in the highly anticipated film Babylon for his interpretation of a soldier for the cinema, which represented ten days of filming for the actor. Babylon stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde. Hale states that Babylon is his favorite movie so far that he has acted in, bringing him one step closer to achieving his dreams, working on amazing Hollywood productions. Declare, Be part of the movie Babylon gave me the strength to understand that my dreams are possible. Martyn Hale continued, Shooting Babylon was fun and also a lot of hard work.

Lisa Pellegrene, author and television and film actress, writer and producer, as well as publicist for Hales, says, “There is a heartfelt authenticity that is evident when speaking with Martyn Hale. He is a determined and extremely talented actor. Babylon will be released in select theaters on December 23, 2022 and will be in all theaters on January 6, 2023, according to the movies’ IMDb page. The screenwriter and director is Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. Babylon is a drama, described as a tale of overweening ambition and outrageous excess, as it traces the rise and fall of several characters during a time of unbridled decadence and depravity in Hollywood. The IMDb page for the movies can be found here:Babylon Babylon received a nomination for Most Anticipated Film at the Hollywood Critics Association Mid Season Awards in 2022. Martyn Hales’ first role as an actor was in an Eminem video filmed in Detroit, Michigan. Hale recently filmed her role in the TV show Buying Time – The Rise of the Lakers Destiny at the Warner Brothers studio, Save Time The Rise on the Lakers Destiny on IMDb. Martyn Hale often talks about the importance of the power of persistence in the television and film industry, stating that it is very crucial for the success of anyone at any level. Stating, never give up on your dreams; persevering is the only reasonable choice one can make. Early in his career, Hale appeared in Disneys Just Kickin’ Itand ABC Switched at birthas well as films such as The passage and Cold water. Martyn Hale was also recently featured in a Nike/Foot Locker commercial alongside NBA Star, Blake Griffin. Follow Martyn Hales’ career via his IMDb page on Martyn Hale IMDB. Follow him on Instagram at Instagram of Martyn Hale.

