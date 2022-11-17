For Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time is his best film





(Credit: Columbia Pictures) Film

While several Quentin Tarantinos films are considered some of the best cinematic works of the last 40 years, the question remains as to which director himself thinks his greatest film is. While the question has been raging for some time, it now appears to have been put to the sword. Tarantino recently appeared onThe Howard Sternshow on SiriusXM, and Stern had the nerve to ask the question everyone was thinking. He asked Tarantino which of his works was his favorite. Tarantino replied: For years, people asked me stuff like that. And I would say something like, Oh, these are all my children. [But] I really thinkOnce upon a time in Hollywoodis my best movie. So there you have it, the 2019 comedy-drama is Tarantino’s favorite among his own films. The film featured an all-star cast, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. It is set in 1969 Los Angeles and focuses on the character of DiCaprios, a declining Hollywood actor named Rick Dalton, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (played by Pitt). Simultaneously, the film tells the true story of the death of Sharon Tate (played by Robbie), who has moved in with her husband, Roman Polanski, next door to Dalton and is caught up in the sectarian murders of Charles Manson. It really is a great piece of cinema and engrossing from start to finish, with several outstanding acting performances. The climactic scene at the end of the film is particularly stunning. Tarantino once said of this one, I found this ending a few years ago. I had been working on this piece, bit by bit, one way or another, for about seven years. And I had the idea for this latest plan about five years ago. When I did, frankly, it blew my mind. That’s what cemented that I was going to do this one of these days because I had to film this. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> The most popular

