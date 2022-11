British actor Tom Pritchard to attend HAMAFilms Deep Blue screening at Montserrats AFW LitFest

– Advertising – British actor Tom Pritchard, who plays a ruthless businessman in HAMAFilms Antiguas Deep Blue, will attend the advance screening of the film on Thursday at the Montserrat Cultural Center. According to a statement from Goldenmedia LLC, Deep Blue is the movie night feature Alliouagana Festival of the Words (AFW LitFest), which kicks off the three-day literary event. Pritchard, who appeared on the multi-award-winning series The Crown and played the charming Prince Harry in the Windsors, turns into hard-hearted developer Jeff Greenberg in the film. This is my second film with HAMA. I like to support independent films and unique stories. I play a foreign businessman with no regard for Caribbean conservation. It’s always fun to play unlikable characters, Pritchard said. HAMA is husband and wife duo Howard and Mitzi Allen. They are the team behind Antigua and Barbuda’s first feature film, The Sweetest Mango (2001), which was named a Caribbean Classic of 2019 by the founder of the Trinidad and Tobago International Film Festival (TTIFF ), Dr. Bruce Paddington. They have since made four more films, No Seed (2002), Diablesse (2005), The Skin (2011) and Deep Blue (2022). Deep Blue is an environmental love story starring Jamaican/Canadian Peter Williams and several new faces from Antigua and Barbuda. Williams (who also starred in The Skin), plays David Hamilton, the architect behind a luxury resort project who falls in love with an environmentalist determined to stop the project. Deep Blue was a labor of love, and we hope this slice-of-life story sparks discussion and brings new ways to address conservation issues, said Mitzi Allen, the films’ executive producer. The Caribbean is special to me, and so is the storytelling. Stories that are important to local communities need to be told and that’s why I think HAMA’s work is both unique and invaluable. Long may it continue, Pritchard added. During the festival’s movie night, The Fab 4: Silent Retreat, a comedy by Peter Sagnia from St Maarten, is also screened. In this short comedy, four fiery friends try to last an entire weekend without talking or killing each other. The 14th edition of the Montserrat Literary Festival is presented in partnership with the Montserrat Arts Council, Goldenmedia, the Governor’s Office, Montserrat Public Library and the Ministry of the Environment. Nerissa Golden is the CEO/Creative Director of Goldenmedia LLC. The appearance of Tom Pritchard is made possible by Fly Montserrat and the friends of the Alliouagana de la Parole Festival. – Advertising –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://antiguaobserver.com/british-actor-tom-pritchard-to-attend-screening-of-hamafilms-deep-blue-at-montserrats-afw-litfest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos