5 Examples of Fat-Shaming in Bollywood Movies | Fat-Shaming in Bollywood Movies





Fat-shaming is not only offensive, but fatphobia is a systemic problem. Bollywood films normalizing this trope leave a negative impression on the au…

Recently, in Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi played the characters of two tall women and tried to make their point against fat shaming and raise awareness about it. However, many films use fat-shaming as a comedic element and normalize the event. Bollywood being an impressionable medium, the public also embraces such negative practices. This problematic trope needs to go because grossophobia is a systemic problem that often leads to discrimination against people in the workplace, in medical spheres, as well as in personal life. Here are five examples of fat-shaming used in Bollywood movies that can trigger anger instead of laughter. Kal Ho Naa Ho Naina’s best friend, Sweetu (Delnaaz Irani), was told that she only deserves love if she loses weight. Sweetus’ sister even compared it to a double-decker bus. Throughout the film, the Sweetus weight was used for comic relief with other characters often making a joke about it. The movie left an indelible mark at the box office, with everyone falling in love with Aman (Shahrukh Khan), but it’s a cautionary tale that even a good movie might not age well over time. Don’t Miss: ‘They’d Call Me Baby Elephant’: 4 Women on Fat Shaming Kabir Singh In the name of love, the film glorified a problematic abusive relationship. But that’s not all. There was also a comparison between a healthy chick and teddy bears, implying that if you’re healthy, you can’t be attractive. This was acceptable behavior as a hero is allowed to pass such comments to look cool. Well, you wouldn’t expect more from a film like Kabir Singh, which may have caused a stir, but was also cause for outrage. Mission Mangal If you thought only 90s movies relied on fat-shaming for humor, then you’d be wrong. In Mission Mangal, Tara (Vidya Balan) criticized Varshas (Nithya Menen) professional abilities by mentioning his weight. A woman commenting negatively on another woman’s appearance is a case of internalized misogyny. It took a man, Rakesh Dhawan played by Akshay Kumar who is known for stealing the show from female-centric narratives (example: Padman), to disapprove of this move and act as the male savior, but instead of correcting himself, the the filmmakers chose to include self-deprecating dialogue. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham One of the most iconic cult films of all time also includes fat-shaming. The way Rohan is treated by his brother and the others is despicable. Teasing your brother is fine, but when a movie spends the entire first half making a big joke about Rohan’s weight, telling him to control his eating habits, that’s not normal. Even his nickname was Ladoo. And the way Rohan transforms into someone with a hot body later in life is considered a miracle and glamorized. Only then does Pooh take an interest in him, which indicates how weight is tied to self-esteem. Don’t Miss: Like Double XL Huma and Sonakshi, 5 Btown Celebs Who Underwent a Weight Transformation Ujda Shaman A movie that had an important message about solving a bald man’s insecurities ended up sending the wrong message to people about overweight people. The film shows Shaman (Sunny Singh) only realizing his love for Apsara (Maanvi Gagroo) after seeing his co-workers’ mute wife. This subtle connection between being fat and being disabled is unwarranted and requires a lot of unlearning and thinking. Also watch: Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/society-culture/five-instances-of-fat-shaming-in-bollywood-movies-article-214035

