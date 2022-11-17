Actor Kevin Spacey faces 7 more sex charges in UK





Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven additional sexual offences, all allegedly against a man, increasing the pressure on one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The South Orange native will be hit with three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, the department announced Wednesday. British public. The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2004. The prosecuting authority approved the charges following a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in their investigation, said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS’s Special Crime Division. During a court appearance in July, Spacey, 63, denied sexual assault charges against three men a decade or more ago. This plea was for four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Judge Mark Wall set June 6, 2023 as the date for the start of the trial and said it would last three to four weeks. It is likely to take place at the Old Bailey, the site of Britain’s most high-profile criminal trials. Spacey, an Oscar-winning actor and former House of Cards star, ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. He has addresses in London and the United States and was released on bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.

