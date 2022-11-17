Scottish-Indian rocker Kapil Seshasayee tackles Bollywood and identity politics on second album Laal













Since the release of his album in 2018 A sacred boreScotland-based Indian artist Kapil Seshasayee has released a handful of songs, performed at UK festivals like Latitude, hit the US for South By Southwest (SXSW) and collaborated with American rapper Lil B. Now he’s finally come out with his second album Lal, which he describes as the second installment of his desifuturist musical trilogy which criticizes the caste system in all its current manifestations. From the release of electronic rock song The Item Girl in 2019 and The Gharial in 2020, Seshasayee began planning Lal as a project that targets all identity politics propagated in and through Bollywood and Indian cinema. The artist declares in a press release about the 10 titles LalEach song on the album will tell a Bollywood story [and] which is not immediately visible. I want these stories to shed light on things that people don’t think about and to empower those who experience these stories. Bollywood informs so much about South Asian cultural identity, but some of that influence requires closer examination. Referencing a queer Indian film by director Sridhar Rangayan that was banned in India, The Pink Mirror takes a closer look at dehumanizing portrayals of queer and trans Indians in cinema. For the most part, Seshasayee is one of those voices calling for more inclusion and authenticity in Indian cinema. The grandiose and mystical song Funny Boy references the title of filmmaker Deepa Mehtas’ 2020 film, which is based on a Sri Lankan Tamil but courted critics as it did not include any native Tamils. Seshasayee takes things into her own hands in a way with Lalwhose album cover shot by Sean Patrick Campbell portrays two South Asian people in a shot inspired by filmmaker Wong Kar-Wais’ 1997 film Happy together. The artist occasionally runs through synth lines and buzzing, bright guitar riffs on the album, blending classical Indian influences as well as subtle flourishes of 90s Bollywood soundtrack. The Lil B Hill Station Reprise collaboration is adapted as a solo track by Seshasayee on Lal, now called Hill Station Epithet. Released as a single in October, it is described by the artist as a celebration of the repurposing of hill stations as frequent venues for Bollywood song and dance despite their exclusive origins in colonialism. Elsewhere on Lal, Auto-Tune vocals transform the carnivalesque You Have The Makings Of A Clown and Pakistani rapper Daranti Group embarks on the rousing teardown Rupture Of The Wheel. There are serpentine guitar melodies on I Whitewash The Old West, one of Seshasayees’ most upbeat rock songs. Although synth-pop abounds on 370, it ends in a raucous way reminiscent A sacred bore. Lal ends with Lewd Cabal taking listeners on one last blinding spotlight tour through Indian cinema. Featuring drummer and producers Edwin McLachlan and Paul McArthur as well as flautist Diljeet Kaur Bhachu, Seshasayee will mark the release of Lal with two launch shows in Edinburgh on November 19 and Glasgow on November 23. Listen to Laal below. The album is released on digital platforms on November 18.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rollingstoneindia.com/exclusive-premiere-kapil-seshasayee-second-album-laal-stream/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos