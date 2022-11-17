India Lockdown trailer revisits the horrors of Covid lockdowns. Watch | Bollywood





The India Lockdown trailer was released on Thursday. The Zee5 movie stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Ahana Kumra, Sai Tamankar, Prakash Belawadi and many more as they struggle to survive during the first lockdown and then the second lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The film, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, will be released on December 2. Read also : Madhur Bhandarkars’ film brings the horrors of Covid-19 to life. Watch India Lockdown Teaser The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with people from all walks of life, a pilot, a sex worker, a day laborer, a domestic worker, and a mother, among others trying to keep up with updates of the Covid-19 lockdown. At first, Ahana, a pilot, distracts herself by flirting with a neighbor, and Prateik Babbar, a migrant worker hopes he and his wife, a domestic worker (Sai), will return to work as soon as the lockdown ends in ’21 days . However, against all their hopes and wishes, the lockdown continues and they must now make choices to give up or survive at all costs. Shweta Basu Prasad, who plays a sex worker, is seen finding new ways to earn money as physical contact is limited due to Covid-19. Prateik, Sai and their children travel hundreds of miles to their village after failing to pay rent and being unable to survive in a big city with no income. While Shweta was recently seen playing the role of a prosecutor in Disney+ Hotstars Criminal Minds, Sai made a mark in the 2021 film Mimi. Apart from this film, Aahana Kumra is set to star in another December release titled Salaam Venky alongside Kajol. Prateik Babbar was last seen playing a lead role in the movie Cobalt Blue. Actor Prakash Belawadi recently starred in the popular Kannada show Humble Politician Nograj. Successfully subscribed to the newsletter Trending topics to follow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/india-lockdown-trailer-revisits-horrors-of-covid-lockdowns-from-eyes-of-migrant-labourers-sex-workers-101668671568875.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos