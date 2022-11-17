Arc of Maui awarded $45,000 grant to help meet day-to-day needs of group home residents: Maui Now





The Nareit Foundation presents a $45,000 grant to Arc of Maui County to support the daily needs of residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arc of Maui County received a $45,000 grant from the Nareit Foundation that will be used to renovate 12 bathrooms for 20 residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities in four group homes on Maui. Group homes include two in Kahului, one in Khei and one in Lahaina. Each has five full-time residents. Licensed by the Department of Health, the non-profit Arc of Maui County and its trained staff provide the 20 residents with a range of 24-hour supervised support services, including personal care, food preparation, medication, behavioral support and transportation. THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD Aspen Wallwork, president and CEO of Arc of Maui County, said the men’s and women’s bathroom makeovers were key to improving residents’ quality of life and supporting their goal of greater independence. The grant funding will make the 12 bathrooms more functional and aesthetically pleasing for adapted living, especially for residents in wheelchairs. Some bathrooms will have bathtubs removed and replaced with showers to improve accessibility while others with existing walk-in showers will be upgraded. Other improvements include the installation of new flooring, lighting and furniture, including custom bathroom vanities that will make it easier for residents in wheelchairs to take care of their personal needs and hygiene. . THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD On behalf of our customers, staff and Board of Directors, Arc of Maui County is extremely grateful for this new partnership with the Nareit Foundation, Wallwork said. The housing needs of adults with disabilities are a high priority and much needed. We are grateful to the Nareit Foundation for the services they provide to improve our community and for supporting the renovation of 12 bathrooms in our four residential group homes on Maui. Nareit Hawaii Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone noted that funding essential improvements for those in need is a critical factor in supporting affordable housing projects. Maui is a stronger community because of Arc of Maui County and the care its dedicated staff provide to our fellow citizens who need daily help to be safe, healthy and live happily, Marrone said. We are proud to support such an important project that is so vital to the future well-being of so many.

