Actor Aindrila Sharma ‘critical’ after suffering multiple cardiac arrests following intracranial haemorrhage; is there a link?





Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma is currently on life support after suffering multiple cardiac arrests on Tuesday, following a stroke on November 1. Anandabazar.comthe cancer survivor has had an intracranial hemorrhage or bleeding in the skull, and had to undergo left fronto-temporoparital decompressive craniotomy surgery. The cast’s new CT scan reports showed blood clots in her brain, which are on the opposite side to that on which it was operated. Although doctors have prescribed new drugs to bring the clot under control, the infection continues to be quite dangerous, the report says.

What is an intracranial hemorrhage? According to Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is an “acute event and occurs all of a sudden”. “The most common underlying cause of ICH is hypertension (high blood pressure) and accounts for approximately 30-35% of all cases of stroke. Symptoms of ICH depend on where the bleeding is in the brain,” Dr. Kumar said. indianexpress.com. Agreeing with Dr. Girish B. Navasundi, Director of Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, and stated that intracranial hemorrhage, “if associated with increased pressure on the brain or irritability,” can cause sudden cardiac death due to a change in cardiac electrical function. “This occurs primarily due to changes in ventricular repolarization. This means that there is abnormal autonomic control of the heart which in turn leads to varying degrees of arrhythmia (abnormal cardiac rhythm of the heart),” said the Dr. Navasundi. Common symptoms include headache, vomiting, weakness, numbness or tingling in the arm or leg on one side, imbalance when walking, and difficulty speaking or swallowing. “In severe cases of ICH, a patient may become unconscious and require a mechanical ventilator for respiratory support. Some cases of ICH may also lead to cardiac arrests,” Dr. Kumar noted. Can intracranial hemorrhage lead to cardiac arrest? This can happen in two situations, which Dr. Kumar described in detail: First, if the bleeding occurs in the brainstem (recumbent medulla to be specific), breathing and the cardiovascular center may be affected. This can cause breathing problems or heart attack. Second, if the patient has heavy bleeding in the cerebral hemispheres, it may cause mass effect (due to brain swelling) and the cardiovascular center of the spinal cord compresses, which also leads to heart attack. “If rapid cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is performed, the patient can be resuscitated. However, in the above two situations, repeated cardiac arrests can also occur,” Dr. Kumar said. What to know about bleeding in the skull and cardiac arrest? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Dr. Kumar further noted that other causes of ICH are anticoagulant medications (such as aspirin, clopidogrel, heparin, etc.), bleeding disorders (such as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura), severe liver disease, ruptured brain aneurysm (a balloon-like dilation from a cerebral artery), serious infections and trauma. Treatment Dr Madhukar Trivedi, Consultant, Neurology, Narayana Multispecility Hospital, Jaipur, said “the aim of treatment is to stop the bleeding, clear the clot and relieve the pressure on the brain”. “If left alone, the clot will eventually be absorbed by the brain. The long-term effects of elevated brain pressure can be irreversible. To relieve pressure on the skull, decompressive surgery may be needed. Drilling a small hole in the skull causes blood to flow. A wider opening or the removal of a section of the skull may be needed to remove a blood clot,” Dr. Trivedi said. indianexpress.com. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

