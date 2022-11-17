The actor’s new line of balsamic vinegar is in Palm Beach





As a young man, Fabio Bonini started working at a local radio station in his hometown of Modena, Italy, and soon realized he was destined for a life in the entertainment industry. He moved to Milan and spent decades in show business as a radio announcer, theatrical performer, event presenter; and voice, television and film actor (working with Ornella Muti and Giancarlo Giannini and in Woody Allens To Rome with Love). Various acting projects brought him to Florida, and he eventually decided to buy a house in Hobe Sound, dividing his time between his property in Modena. Capitol Tour: These Washington, DC Museums Are Hidden Gems RELATED:More food and restaurant stories He got into the balsamic vinegar business by chance. In Milan, he is invited to join a group of professionals from Modena who meet regularly to share a passion for their culinary heritage, balsamic vinegar. They invest in barrels, fill them, follow the evolution of production and bottle the elixir in small quantities for their private use. Bonini became so fascinated with the process and the product that he decided to start his own production. He bought an 1898 mansion and farmhouse in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley, an area that is home to Italian luxury car makers Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati. He added a luxury bed and breakfast to the property, turning it into an agriturismo. You can discover the Bonini balsamic production and enjoy the peaceful countryside of Modena. Bonini will host a tasting of its balsamic vinegars from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Amici market. For more information on visiting the property, contact [email protected] * Where to Buy Bonini Balsamic Vinegar A selection of Bonini Modena products are available at Amici Market, 155 N. County Road. Choices include Traditional Balsamic PDO, 100ml, $120 or Traditional Balsamic Extravecchio PDO Bonini Modena, 100ml, $190. There are two more certified Kosher: Bonini Modena Affinato, 250ml, $44.99 and Bonini Modena Vivace 3, 250ml, $39.99. Where to taste Bonini balsamic vinegars Restaurants in town offering dishes made with Bonini Modena balsamic vinegar include Sant Ambroeus and Trevini. Marco Barbisotti, executive chef of Sant Ambroeus, said the restaurant uses an 8-year-old gustoso, on request, for any salad. Trevini offers fresh California figs with tortino di ricotta and toasted almonds drizzled with Bonini maturo 18. About Artisanal Balsamic Vinegar . Handmade balsamic vinegars date back to biblical times. They were used in medicine to aid digestion. The best examples come from Modena, Italy, and are tasted blind by members of the Balsamic Vinegar Makers Guild in order to be approved. . Like the greatest wines, artisanal balsamic vinegars are geologically and geographically tied to a specific area. Balsamic can be made from the must of Trebbiano or Lambrusco grapes. Bonini only uses Trebbiano. Must is a thick liquid that is neither grape juice nor wine, but a mixture of grape juice, stalk fragments, grape skins, seeds and pulp that comes from the beginning of winemaking. It is halved by slow simmering and left to ferment for a year. Acidification launches the blend on a journey from youthful exuberance to sumptuous maturity. Liquid is siphoned from barrel to barrel in decreasing sizes, concentrating the flavors. Approved woods used for the barrels are chestnut, cherry, oak, mulberry, ash and juniper.

