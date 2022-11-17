Fans debate what Bollywood actor Nawaz looks like in this new photo by Haddi | Bollywood

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look from his upcoming film Haddi on Thursday has been shared by the official Zee Studios Instagram page. Nawazuddin will play the role of a transgender. Fans found a resemblance in her look to actors Kajol and Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tondon. The Haddi movie is set to be released in 2023. (Read also : Sushmita Sen to Play Tranny Gauri Sawant in Biopic Taali, Says “Proud and Grateful”)

In the first photo, he wore a green silk sari with a red bindi on his forehead and red-green bangles on his hand. He looked upwards while posing for the camera. He placed his hand on her waist and kept her long hair down and gave her a serious look. He stood with a group of women dressed in saris. In another photo, all the women posed looking at their left side.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Zee Studios wrote: From working with the transgender community on sets to playing one, the experience of filming Haddi has been surreal for @Nawazuddin._siddiqui #FromTheSetsOfHaddi #Haddi will be released in 2023. @akshat_ajay @ piyushputy @zee5 @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema. Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, let out fire and clapped emojis. To which Nawazuddin replied, Thanks sAnon.

Reacting to Haddi’s gaze, one of Nawazuddin’s fans commented, The first image reminded me of Kajol somehow. No violation. Another fan wrote, Ek pal ke liye lga ki Priyanka Chopra hai (found a resemblance to Priyanka Chopra for once) with laughing emojis. Another fan commented, This time your game will break all records. A fan also wrote, Raveena Tondon laga mere ko shuru mai (I thought she was Raveena Tondon). A fan liked her look and commented: “Wow man. You succeeded. I couldn’t recognize it at first glance. Waiting for the release. Many fans admired her new look and sent her warm wishes for her new film.

Earlier, when the first image of Haddi was revealed, many thought the Nawaz looked like Archana Puran Singh. She reacted to the comparison and said, “All I can say is that it’s a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible.”

Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. The film should be released next year. Nawazuddin was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-star Heropanti 2. He has Tiku Weds Sheru and Bole Chudiya in the pipeline.