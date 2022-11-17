Can Chapo Trap House go to Hollywood?

MW: [laughs]

CW: And that’s part of the appeal of hearing from people who come from the perspective of being world-class assholes and then being able to succeed because of that. But it breeds a kind of anger…

WM: I mean, there are no greater proponents of American meritocracy than liberals, because they have been the primary beneficiaries of a meritocratic system. And our success would seem to overturn all the, uh, traditional vectors of how we succeed.

CW: But just to wrap it up from the very early days of the show, part of the appeal was hearing three assholes screaming into the void about how shitty and stupid their lives were. And then it’s the public that comes to that, it’s people who are like, “Yeah, I’m an asshole too, the same way these guys are.” You are tied to a certain type of person, a certain demographic.

I think in general I would say Chapo probably prevented, I would say, three mass shootings.

I totally get people saying “Damn Chapo, I don’t care what three white guys have to say right now but at the same time I always imagined the show diverted at least a few white guys to progressive thinking who otherwise might not have found their place in these movements.

MC: And the white guys, I’m not crying for them, they are the ones who, more than any other group of people, have brought us to this position. So it’s quite logical. If politics doesn’t want to have a material base that points to capitalism as the cause of the problems, it must have a demographic scapegoat one way or another. But that means, culturally, you have people coming of age and consuming media and encountering a culture where they’re outlawed in advance. And that limits their options. I think in general I would say Chapo probably prevented, I would say, three mass shootings.

I like that you thought about the number before you said it.

MC: I didn’t, really. But it’s more than one.

CW: I will say the best compliment and one of the most frequent we get when we do shows is people coming up and saying, “Thank you for making me not feel alone and crazy.”

MC: Because when you feel crazy and alone, what do you do? You start valuing bump stocks.

Matt and Chris, what can you tell me about Hell on Earth, your new Thirty Years War podcast?

MC: It was actually Chris’ idea. We did The Hell of Presidentsthis podcast about presidents

CW: It comes from the fact that we were on tour late at night, having a beer in the hotel room. I could name any American president and Matt could do 20 minutes a head. So it was my original idea for The Hell of Presidents I would like, without preparation, to come in and be like “George Washington”…

CM: [free-associating] False teeth bitch!

CW: …but then it became something more.

MC: And I loved it. For example, one of the things I want to do to compensate for this lack of political valence in the show is to find another artistic element to bring to it. I want to do more rigorous historical stuff. And Chris suggested the Thirty Years’ War.