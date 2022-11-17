Gary Allan back on Hard Rock Live | Culture & Leisure





TULSA Gary Allan brings his greatest hits collection to Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on February 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale November 18 and start at $69.50. His latest album, Ruthless, was named the best country album of 2021 by Rolling Stone. The album, released last year, is a collection of songs from the past few years of creating, recording, performing live, writing and collaborating with multiple producers including Till It Felt Like You, Trouble Knows Trouble, Unfiltered and The Hard. Way. His next step is not to celebrate recent successes, but rather to appreciate his 25-plus-year career of success. Since bursting onto the country music scene in the mid-1990s, Allan has sold over 8 million copies of his nine studio albums, has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 Top 10 hits at its assets, and nearly 3 billion in total. streams. His hits include Man to Man, Tough Little Boys, Nothing On But The Radio, Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain) and Watching Airplanes. It continues to sell out venues across the country and has made television appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Live with Kelly and Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also appeared on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazines. For more information on Gary Allan, visit www.GaryAllan.com. Information about upcoming concerts at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar can be found online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

