Bollywood actor Riya Sen joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’





Bollywood actor Riya Sen joined the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra today and walked with Rahul Gandhi Akola, Maharashtra: Actor Riya Sen today joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola district of Maharashtra and marched with political party leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier this month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the yatra in Hyderabad. The Indian National Congress official handle shared a series of photos of Riya Sen with Rahul Gandhi as they participated in the 71st day of the march. “Actor Riya Sen has joined #BharatJodoYatra. Now the roads are witnessing the revolution,” the tweet read. … … #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/1XSFtXBAQj Congress (@INCIndia) November 17, 2022 Riya Sen, best known for films such as ‘Jhankaar Beats’ and ‘Noukadubi’, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the yatra. #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/U1PJ3ouRh4 Congress (@INCIndia) November 17, 2022 “Glad to be part of this platform not only of the film industry but also as a proud citizen!” wrote the 41-year-old actor. In a previous post, she described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a “show of unity”. “Grateful to be part of an initiative that aims to bring the people of this country together! @RahulGandhi thank you for championing this bold initiative in a show of unity. #BharatJodoYatra,” Riya Sen said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. He entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district. On Thursday, the yatra started at 6am from Patur after an overnight stop at a gin pressing plant. It will travel to Balapur in the evening and reach Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday morning. Apart from Nanded, it has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts of the state. The walk will cover Akola and Buldhana districts in Maharashtra before heading to Madhya Pradesh on November 20. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

