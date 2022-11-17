Netflix 1899 Cast: Meet the Cast of This Mind-Bending Puzzle





Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen A familiar face on German television since the 1990s, Pietschmann rose to prominence as Konny von Brendorp in an action crime drama. GSG-9 in 2007. Among many screen roles, he starred alongside Udo Kier in the children’s fantasy series 4 Vs Zand starring Lars Mickelsen in an action drama The team. It will be better recognized by fans of Dark (made by the creators of 1899) for playing “The Stranger,” a mysterious character whose appearance sets off the whole shebang. In 1899he plays the ship’s captain Eyk, a grieving man who comes to suspect foul play at the shipping company. Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Once rumored to be in the running for the lead role in Doctor WhoWelsh actor Aneurin Barnard is known for playing the scheming Richard III in the Starz period drama series The White Queenand Boris Drubotskoy in the recent BBC adaptation of Tolstoy War & Peace. More recently, he played a small but key role in the latest series of BBC gangster drama Peaky Blindersand met an early end in the first series of BBC crime dramas The pact. In 1899he plays the mysterious Daniel, a man who jumps on board when things start to get weird. Rosalie Craig as Virginia Wilson In the role of 1899it is socialite Mrs. Wilson, a wealthy woman traveling alone who seems to know everyone’s personal affairs, Rosalie Craig recently starred alongside Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller on Netflix Anatomy of a Scandalwith Catherine Tate in Nan movieand appeared in several supporting television roles of Effort at Brown Father, Truth seekers and more. The stage and film actor starred in the 2016 National Theater production As you like it. Clara Rosager as Tove Danish actress Clara Rosager is no stranger to Netflix’s European wiggy genre, having played Sarah in a dystopian series The rain (in front of her 1899 co-star Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, see below). Rosager also played Miss Sweden in the 2020 beauty pageant feature film Misbehaviorappeared as Jean in the comic book adaptation Morbius and recently starred as Nadya in an Italian financial thriller Devils. In 1899 she plays Tove, a pregnant Swedish passenger in steerage whose family of devout Christians becomes entangled in nutcases and tragic developments. Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen as Krester The castle fans will recognize Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen as having played old Magnus, son of main character Birgitte Nyborg, in season four of the Danish political drama. Like Clara Rosager above, the Danish actor also starred in Netflix’s dystopia The rain, in which he played Magnus. In 1899, Tonnesen plays Krester, the brother of Clara Rosager’s Tove. Krester is a troubled young Swede who suffers from the bigotry of his strict religious parents. Miguel Bernardeau as Angel A big star in his native Spain, Miguel Bernardeau plays Angel in 1899, a wealthy Spanish gentleman traveling first class with his priest brother, Ramiro. The actor is best known for playing Guzman in Netflix’s hit Spanish teen drama Elitethriller surfing black beachand HBO Max co-production everything else. We will soon see him in the title role of the last Zorro TV series.

