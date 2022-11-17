One of West Hollywood’s oldest estates sets price record

Text size





The Los Angeles-area estate that interior designer Morgan Brown designed as an experiential retreat sold for $16.55 million on Tuesday, aWest Hollywoodregistration.

Ms Brown, who is the longtime girlfriend of Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler, bought the estate for $3.325 million in 2015 and originally listed it in August 2020 for $18.995 million, according to Redfin’s records, which shows it to be the highest. -recorded sale price for a single-family residence in West Hollywood for at least the past five years.

The California resort is owned by a limited liability company named after one of its design projects, according to property records. Compass co-listing agents Alyson Richards and Carl Gambino confirmed Ms Brown was the seller in a statement when they put the property up for sale in August for $16.995 million.

The West Hollywood estate includes four connected buildings. Todd Bonman





The Mediterranean-style residence was built in 1924. It and three related buildings, totaling 9,495 square feet, occupy two-thirds of an acre. They are connected by a courtyard and a saltwater swimming pool. The estate has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

The main house has two living rooms separated by a kitchen with exposed beams, according to the listing. Another has a large open kitchen with three suites, one of which opens onto a courtyard; a spiral staircase leading to a Moroccan-style bar and home cinema. A third building is an open-style casita that leads to the fourth, which has a private deck.

Other features include an indoor-outdoor office, pool, games deck, gym, fire pit, hot tub, fountains, gazebo, and backyard skate ramp.

When the estate was listed, Ms. Richards said double lots such as Ms. Browns are rare in West Hollywood.

This property is one of my favorite homes in Los Angeles, Ms. Richards said in August. The moment you walk through the doors, you feel like you’ve been transported to a European countryside while being in the heart of West Hollywood.

The swimming pool is a calm and relaxing space. TODD ​​GOODMAN





Mr Gambino, in a statement at the same time, added that there is a peculiarity to the place which is difficult to explain unless you visit it. Everyone who enters is blown away by what Morgan has done with the property.

After:Bay Area French Country Mansion With A Hidden Speakeasy For Nearly $10 Million

Ms Brown, who took over her father’s commercial property business after his death in 2004, built her first home aged 27 and has since completed seven other estates, according to her website. The website also says that in recent years she has focused on renovating historic trophy properties around Los Angeles.

Its website describes the West Hollywood complex as the first and largest in the community. Besides her residential projects, in 2020 she bought 220 acres in Joshua Tree, California, where she is building a boutique hotel in the desert that has bungalows shaped like stars and crescent moons.

Mansion Global was not immediately able to identify the buyer, and co-listing agents, who represented Ms Brown as well as the buyer, were unavailable for comment.

This article originally appeared on World Mansion.