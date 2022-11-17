Barack Obama will appear on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (EXCLUSIVE)





barack obama will appear as a guest on the November 17 episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Variety learned exclusively. The episode airs on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. In conversation with Noah, the former president will discuss the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and the critical issues facing America and the world today. The interview will be Obama’s third with Noah, and his first in the studio. He previously appeared in a virtually taped episode in 2020 and did one of his final interviews as president with Noah at the White House. More Variety The interview comes the week after the midterm elections which won Republican Party control of the House of Representatives ending two years led by the Democrats and just days after Obama’s successor, twice impeached Donald Trump, announced his candidacy to return to the White House in 2024. Obama’s interview will also mark a high point for the end of this era of the Daily Show. After taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015 and rising from Hollywood anonymity to stardom over the next seven years, Noah announced in September, he would leave the Comedy Central mainstay. His Last episode will air on December 8. Other major political figures interviewed on The Daily Show throughout Noah’s run include current President Joe Biden and current Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Labor Secretary Marty Walsh; Senators Raphael Warnock, Tim Scott, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren; Congressmen Cori Bush and Barbara Lee; governors Larry Hogan, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer; mayors Eric Adams, Lori Lightfoot and Eric Garcetti; Stacey Abrams; former President Bill Clinton; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others. The story continues In addition to hosting, Noah writes for The Daily Show and produces alongside Jen Flanz, who serves as showrunner, and Jill Katz, Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger. Justin Melkmann co-executive producer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell oversee the producers. Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr and head writer Dan Amira are the producers. Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh are senior writers, and the series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Matthew Parillo is Comedy Central’s production manager. The best of variety Register for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/barack-obama-appear-daily-show-153000120.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos