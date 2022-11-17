Holocaust Survivor & Hogans Heroes actor was 96 – Deadline





Robert Clary, who played Corporal LeBeau in the long-running World War II comedy Hogan’s heroes, is dead. He was 96 years old. The news was confirmed by Deadline’s sister publication, The Hollywood Reporter, which cited his granddaughter Kim Wright. Clary has been seen for generations on the CBS show, which was set in a German POW camp during World War II. His Corporal LeBeau was a French POW and member of an Allied sabotage unit operating inside the camp. Not only Hogan’s heroes ran from 1965 to 1971, but played endlessly thereafter in syndication. Clary was one of the last two surviving members of the show’s main cast, the other being Kenneth Washington, who played Sergeant Richard Baker in the show’s final season. He was also a Holocaust survivor. Born in Paris in 1926, the youngest of 14 children to a Jewish family, he was sent to the Nazi concentration camp at Ottmuth in Poland in 1942. Clary had sung on the radio before his imprisonment and, after being transferred at the infamous Buchenwald in Germany. camp, he sang to an audience of SS soldiers every other Sunday. “Singing, entertaining and being healthy at my age is why I survived,” he later recalled. “I was very immature and young and didn’t really realize the situation I was involved in…I don’t know if I would have survived if I had really known that.” A dozen of Clary’s family members were sent to Auschwitz and died during the war, including her parents. He was released from Buchenwald in April 1945 and later learned that three of his siblings remained in occupied France and survived. Interviewed years later in a Television Academy Foundation interview if he brought any of these experiences with him for Hogan’s heroes Clary replied, “No, because it was completely different. If I wanted to bring [to my] character what it was what it would have been desperate.” He was also careful to distinguish between the show’s setting and his own experiences as a Jew interned in Nazi concentration camps. “Stalag 13 is not a concentration camp. It’s a POW camp, and it’s a world of difference. You have never heard of a POW being gassed or hanged. After the war, Clary returned to singing and had some success in France and the United States. He moved to the United States in 1949 where he befriended singer Edie Cantor, later marrying Cantor’s daughter, Natalie Cantor Metzger. He started appearing on shows such as The Colgate Comedy Hour, The Martha Raye Show and on Broadway. After Hogan’s heroesClary has appeared on a number of soap operas, including days of our lives, The young and the restless and Love glory and beauty. Clary appeared in the 1975 film The Hindenburg, which traced a fictional plot to blow up the German airship. He played Joseph Späh, an actual passenger on the airship’s final voyage. Clary spent her later years touring Canada and the United States and speaking about the Holocaust. Watch Robert Clary’s Television Academy Foundation interview below.

