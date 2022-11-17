Entertainment
Mike Birbiglia’s Broadway Show Explores Life’s Big Questions
CNN
At one point during Mike Birbiglia’s new Broadway show, The Old Man and The Pool, he jokingly berates the audience for laughing at a story about a man dying in a YMCA pool. He stares, he admonishes, he reminds the crowd what, exactly, they’re kidding. And then he pauses. The crowd can’t stop laughing. One after another, someone’s scream becomes contagious, and the laughter continues for several minutes as Birbiglia looks on.
Last Thursday, it got too much, and he burst onto the stage. He chuckled so loudly he had to turn away from the crowd.
It’s a great part of the show, when Birbiglia becomes a kind of conductor of this rolling laughter. It’s also his favorite part of the series.
It’s all about improvisation [that part of the show.] I was working on the show, at the Cherry Lane Theater and thematically I was talking about the same things at the start, but I was talking about the man who died while holding his breath in a YMCA pool. And people were laughing somehow. They were laughing a little too much, Birbiglia told CNN in a recent interview. And then I thought, Oh, actually that’s a bit too much. And then I just started toying with the idea of how much laughter it is. What if, what if, what if I scold? You know, how I started improvising, scolding people.
He said it ended up being a fascinating psychological experiment because the more you berate people and tell them what they can’t laugh about, the more they laugh about it.
Birbiglia said Thursday’s laughter was contagious.
I’m watching everyone, everyone’s watching me, but I’m watching a group of people who can’t stop laughing, he said, adding to the performance, I broke and I never break. I never break in the middle of this.
What exactly makes everyone laugh? The absurdity of the human experience. Of life and death and all being in the same room at the same time, Birbiglia said.
It’s cathartic for people who lock themselves in it because it’s like, Oh my God, it’s so absurd, he laughed.
The Old Man and the Pool has been on Birbiglias’ mind in one version for about six years now. He worked it wherever he could during his tour, including a New Jersey racetrack packed with players, before he landed at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.
I’ve been playing variations on the show for years, and so at different times I’ve just been inspired by different things, he said. It originally had a different name. I think at the time it was called The YMCA Pool. And then we were closed. I started doing outdoor shows. I was doing an outdoor show at a race track in New Jersey, no kidding, and my agent said it should be on Broadway.
He caught the attention of a crowd ranging in age from around 12 to elderly people and saw that they were all laughing their heads off.
Birbiglia realized, he said, that the set could heal people.
The show covers love, loss, death, struggles with saying I love you, health and family in decline. Birbiglia deftly pivots from discussing our darkest fears to our greatest joys. One minute he’s serious, then he makes a joke about the possibility of having a heart attack in a doctor’s office.
A lot of people said after the show, I called my parents after the show, I called my kids and told them I love them after the show, and whatever it is, all of those feel positive for me, he said. Obviously, lived in the strangest times of the last century. And so anything positive you can do for others is like something.
Birbiglia emphasized that he was not trying to provide answers to life’s big questions, he was simply raising them.
There is no answer, he said. There is no answer to any of this.
The Old Man and The Pool is currently playing at Lincoln Center in New York.
