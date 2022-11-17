Karan Johar is ready to start Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim, the son of Amrita Singh. The couple’s former eldest son Ibrahim will be cast by Karan Johar in early 2023. The film will be directed by Boman Iranis’ son, Kayoze Irani, who has been closely associated with Karan Johars Dharma Productions since playing a small role in Student Of The Year in 2016. Kayoze also directed the segment titled Ankahee in Dharma Productions omnibus Ankahee Dastaan.

Saif Ali Khan's son to be launched by Karan Johar

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s yet untitled debut film, directed by Kayoze, will follow the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.

Incidentally, Ibrahim assists Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Karan Johar was supposed to cast Ibrahim’s sister, Sara Ali Khan. But before he could focus on the right vehicle, she debuted Abhishek Kapoors Kedarnath. With Karans’ blessing, of course.

