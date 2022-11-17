Actor Brian Cox explores both sides of the wealth gap

The master bedroom is larger than most apartments, you can see your face on the polished marble floor and not only does it have two shower rooms and a walk-in closet, there is also a private mooring for your yacht right out front the front door.

Welcome to Boca Raton, Florida, where winners of the wealth game love to live and play. And the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house actor Brian Cox watches just went on the market for a staggering $23.5 million.

It’s a sum he and we can barely comprehend. Even playing TV’s most notorious billionaire didn’t prepare him for such riches.

The actor is not looking to buy the luxury property. On the contrary, he’s here for a brilliant and thought-provoking new series on Channel 5 called ‘How The Other Half Live’.

As the wealth gap widens, actor Brian Cox’s new documentary series explores the lives of the haves and have-nots

In this fascinating two-parter, the Emmy-winning actor explores why the global wealth gap has widened so much in recent years, and the effect it has on those living on either side.

It is a subject close to his heart. Much like his on-screen alter ego, Brian grew up poor in Dundee and was left destitute after his father died aged eight, but he is now riding a wave of success.

It’s something he finds hard to accept.

“When you play someone like Logan Roy, one of the richest men in the world, it makes you think about where you stand in the big picture. It creates a moment of reflection,” says the 76-year-old actor.

“I want to find out what money does for you, for me, how it affects all of our lives, and why the world is increasingly divided between haves and have-nots.”

In the last year alone, the world’s billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by 25% while 115 million people have fallen into extreme poverty. The richest 1% of our planet now owns more than half of its money.

Brian Cox with Shams Da Baron aka The Homeless Hero – NYC Homeless Rights Advocate

These staggering statistics move the actor who is not afraid to share how they make him feel when he meets the victims of wealth grabbing.

“It’s screwed up, well and truly screwed up,” he bubbles up at one point. “This whole financial thing is crazy. It’s just greed and greed.

Brian starts out in Florida, the sunny playground of the super-rich where, as we’ve seen, the market for luxury homes is booming thanks to Covid.

During the pandemic, the wealthy couldn’t spend their money so, with low interest rates, they instead invested it in real estate, sending prices skyrocketing.

Brian meets Senada Adzem, a real estate agent and former Bosnian refugee whose business made an incredible £60m last year selling homes worth over £495m in the city.

But with land now worth a fortune, the American dream increasingly has a darker side: the poor are evicted from their old tenements so they can be bulldozed and replaced with gleaming skyscrapers for the rich. And they have nowhere to go.

“It’s incredibly distressing,” says Brian, after speaking to a housekeeper who is about to become homeless with her young son. “There is no social assistance in this country, nobody takes care of them.

“They are happy to use these people as servants, but they are not happy to support them or take care of them.”

On the other side of the wealth divide is John Caudwell, who sold his Phones4U business nearly 20 years ago for the monumental sum of $1.5 billion.

A Mansion in Mayfair: Actor visits John Caudwell’s 250-meter estate in London’s most desirable neighborhoods

He used the proceeds to buy and renovate what is now Britain’s most expensive house, a 250m lavish 15-bedroom mansion in London’s Mayfair.

In addition to the obligatory swimming pool and double basement, there is a car stacker (to show off its vintage 1902 Westfield), 20,000 gold leaves and an aquarium well, river – under the table of the dining room.

And it’s not even his primary residence. That said, Caudwell is also quite appalled by the wealth gap.

“You can finally see that there could be an uprising against the rich, almost like the French Revolution with the pitchforks,” he says. “There is simply too much wealth and too much poverty, it has to be tackled sooner or later, but I don’t know how.”

A wealth tax, suggests Brian.

“I wouldn’t mind as long as it was properly implemented,” says the billionaire. “What I mean by that is it has to be global and you can’t register worldwide.”

Caudwell’s Helicopter: The British entrepreneur introduces the Emmy winner to his lifestyle, which is eerily reminiscent of his best-known role

In the meantime, Britain’s poorest people, like those Brian met in his hometown of Dundee, must seek help just to feed their families.

He returns to his roots to visit a “community pantry” where those who can’t make do with food banks can pay a small amount of money in exchange for a much larger amount of goods.

Seeing their fate clearly left its mark on the actor.

“By paying something, you retain your dignity. Human dignity is more important than anything else,” he told Mail Online.

“This gentleman came in who was quite frail, quite skinny. He had a stick. He came in and sat down before I asked, “Is this for your family?” and he said ‘No, no, not my family. I do this for about 15 people. I do five a week. These are people who cannot come here. They can’t come from tall buildings. Some are old, some have children who need extra care, so I do this for those people.

“I then asked the man for a sign he had on his arm, and he replied, ‘I’m blind. It was so humiliating. For me, he was a hero.

After seeing the stark difference between the obscenely rich and the extremely poor, the actor found it hard to walk away.

“Making this documentary is very disturbing to me,” he admits. “It’s very painful this thing, it’s painful for anyone if you have the slightest sensitivity. I can’t get rid of it.

While no definitive conclusion is reached in Brian’s exploration, watchers can decide for themselves how long it may last.

Brian Cox: How The Other Half Live is on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm.