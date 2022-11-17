Entertainment
Plant Prefab delivers West Hollywood Fourplex for Metros Capital, creating a scalable, sustainable, prefab housing solution for urban infill developments
RIALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plant Prefab, the first B Corporation Certified building technology company dedicated to sustainable design, materials and operations, today announced the delivery and installation of a four-unit, 6-unit prefab multifamily development 110 square feet on Stanley Avenue in the historic Spaulding neighborhood of West Hollywood Square Neighborhood. Designed by Lorcan OHerlihy Architects (LOHA), the project establishes a repeatable and scalable solution to increase housing density on the most common urban infill lots. The development is an important example of how in-factory manufacturing can be used to increase housing density and maximize speed to market in high-demand, high-demand markets, as encouraged by development projects. California housing law SB-9 and SB-10.
Metros and LOHA are market leaders who share our commitment to advancing the use of prefabrication to provide high quality, sustainable housing, said Steve Glenn, Founder and CEO of Plant Prefab. This project paves the way for similar developments in other markets where land and labor are limited. The efficiency of an integrated design, manufacturing and delivery process helps developers stabilize their assets and start generating cash flow much faster than traditional construction methods.
Metros Capital purchased the 125-by-50-foot RD1.5XL zoned lot on Stanley Avenue, which was once occupied by a single-family home, with the express intention of establishing a standardized multi-family product offering that could be repeated on similar infill lots all over Los Angeles. LOHA, one of the area’s top designers of award-winning multi-family projects, developed a three-story design comprised of four three-bed, three-bath units with open floor plans, spacious balconies, and one-car parking. garage with preservation of outdoor space. The modular, kit-of-parts design provides a consistent unit layout that can be configured as needed to fit different batches.
Plant Prefab standardized the design into repeatable components, creating a complete digital twin to coordinate all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing elements before manufacturing at the Rialto, California plant. The first floor garages and storage areas were produced as pack-flat plant panels and delivered with steel beam and column assemblies which were installed on site in October. The living spaces on the second and third floors were fabricated as fully finished factory modules, shipped with all finishes, fixtures and appliances in place, and assembled on site in just three days in November. The hybrid panelized/modular engineering-led approach is unique to Plant Prefab; its patented factory construction system provides better quality control, design flexibility, and time, cost, and material efficiency than traditional offsite or onsite construction methods.
Plant Prefabs’ engineering and project management capabilities, combined with their reliable planning and unrivaled expertise, made them an ideal partner for this project, said Nick Halaris, President of Metros Capital. With a high quality, repeatable product and standardized process now in place, we will be able to deliver similar housing projects across Los Angeles.
Lorcan Oherlihy, Founding Director and Creative Director of LOHA, commented: We have worked with other factories, but what really sets Plant Prefab apart for us is the detailed 3D modeling process. Detecting and resolving conflicts in divisions of labor down to the smallest detail before construction is such an essential added value that saves time, money and headaches, leading to more predictable deadlines and, ultimately, to a faster construction process.
MODBLT served as the modular construction management consultant and MID Construction was retained as the general contractor. Plant Prefab coordinated closely with all stakeholders in an integrated design-build process that ensured a continuous effort from start to finish.
About the prefab factory
Plant Prefab is the first B Corporation certified building technology company dedicated to sustainable design, materials and operations. The company’s patented Factory Building System uses advanced digital modeling and fully customizable Factory Panels and Modules to help architects, developers, general contractors and individuals design and build multi-family and single-family homes personalized 20-50% faster than site-based methods. The system offers better quality control, design flexibility, and time, cost, and material efficiency than traditional offsite or onsite construction methods. Plant Prefab has factories in Rialto and Ontario, CA, a design studio and show home in Santa Monica, CA, and opens the nation’s first automated panel and module production facility in Tejon Ranch, CA , in 2023. With a mission to build a better by design, Plant Prefab was the first housing prefabricator to announce a net zero goal and has achieved carbon neutrality in its operations since 2020. Plant Prefab is backed by investors leading companies including Amazon, Asahi Kasei, Gerdau Next Ventures, Obvious Ventures and others. . For more information, visit plantprefab.com.
About LOHA
Founded in 1994 by Lorcan OHerlihy, FAIA, Lorcan OHerlihy Architects [LOHA] is an internationally renowned architecture and urban design firm made up of twenty-five designers. LOHA has built a strong portfolio of work rooted in embracing the role of architectures as a catalyst for social equity and a tool to address the climate crisis. The company’s socially responsible ideals and environmentally sustainable mission guide every project, whether it’s homeless housing in South Los Angeles, working with local neighborhood advocates in Detroit, or working with a design innovator like Nike. LOHA has built over 100 projects on three continents. Among them are housing, art galleries, bus shelters, mixed-use developments and urban plans. Lorcan OHerlihy and LOHA have been published in more than 20 countries and won more than 150 awards, including the 2021 AIALA Gold Medal, the Architect Journal Best Company of the Year Award, the AIALA Company of the Year, the AIA California Distinguished Practice Award, and was ranked the top design firm in the United States by Architect Magazine in 2018.
About Metro Capital
Metros Capital is a West Hollywood-based real estate investment and development firm focused on delivering innovative, beautiful, and environmentally friendly spaces across the country.
