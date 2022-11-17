Fans and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to regain its lost form. At the time, Hindi film activity at the box office was the highest in the country. Since Covid, the situation has completely changed and people have become selective about films. The exact problem now is that Hindi movies either collect huge revenues or completely collapse which was not the case before.

Under these circumstances, all eyes are now on Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. As Ajay’s star releases worldwide tomorrow, Bhediya is all set for a big release next week. While the former has the benefit of being a sequel, the latter benefits from the buzz generated by trailers and songs.

If these movies do well, they’ll pave the way for Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus to be released for Christmas. Also, some big movies are coming out next year, and Drishyam 2 and Bhediya have to do well to ensure trust in the exhibition industry. So let’s see what happens.

