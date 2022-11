Gay marriages are welcome, courtesy becomes mainstream in Bollywood and OTT

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced their engagement on social media, which caused a stir. The two beauty queens met during the 2020 pageant. They can be seen kissing outside the courtroom where they appear to have officiated their ceremony in a video shared online. With this real-life incident in mind, here are some same-sex marriages that have happened in TV shows and movies around the world. Badhaai Do The film Badhaai Do provides insight into the lives of Suman Singh and Shardul Thakur, who got married to put an end to their families’ relentless investigations into their private affairs. Suman and Shardul get married in secret to hide their personal lives from prying eyes. It is a “marriage of convenience” when a homosexual man and woman decide to marry in order to appear to the public as a heterosexual couple. Schitt’s Creek The final season of Schitt’s Creek saw David Rose (Dan Levy) plan his ideal wedding to Patrick (Noah Reid) in full groomzilla mode. David’s mother, Moira Rose, chaired the union. The Jazzagals performed a cappella “The Best” by Tina Turner and “Precious Love” by James Morrison at the wedding. i love us 2 Actors Roaleey Ryan and Supyarde Singh are romantically paired in EORTV’s most-watched series, I Love Us 2. The two lovers can be seen in a wedding scene in the most recent episode. In order to promote an inclusive society in the country, EORTV celebrates same-sex relationships on television. Grey’s Anatomy Grey’s Anatomy shows gay marriage. One of the episodes features the traditional lavish wedding of Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw). The leading ladies get married in a beautiful white ceremony in front of their loved ones. Four more shots please The final episodes of Four More Shots please second season features the encounter of two strong female characters Umang and Samaira in a wedding aisle while they are both dressed as brides. Even in Season 3, the show continues to explore the two characters’ same-sex relationships in a mature way. Since ancient times, homosexuality has been a controversial issue in India. It’s a sensitive topic that quickly sparks debate whenever it comes up on TV shows or movies. Bollywood has been making LGBTQ-themed movies in an effort to raise awareness for the past few years.

