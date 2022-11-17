Personnel changes at Actors Express will enhance future programs and initiatives





Washington and Kalin are also working hard to bring new programs to fruition. According to Washington, one of its current initiatives is to ensure that every Actors Express production has at least one performance with an American Sign Language interpreter for deaf and hard of hearing audiences. She and Ashley are currently brainstorming ideas for season titles while scouting for new acting commissions. Already, they have their first playwright-in-residence: local playwright Quinn Xavier Hernandez, whose play They/Them/Theirs was commissioned for Actors Express. As for Kalin, he is working to adjust the audition submission process to strike a balance between the in-person process we all knew before the pandemic and the virtual process the pandemic has necessitated. He hopes to find a way to incorporate many of the positive aspects of virtual auditions, while bringing back the intimacy and immediacy of in-person callbacks. When asked if it was possible for the budding education program to cross over with casting or lineup, Kalin, Oliver, and Washington all confirmed that it was indeed a possibility. With Olivers’ experience in casting and his working relationship with Kalin, it will be easy for him to help open doors for young actors attending his education programs. Actors Express already has a long history of promoting emerging talent; just ask any of the former apprentices who have become active and prominent in the Atlanta theater landscape. With this new emphasis on education, Actors Express is ready to continue this important work with even younger performers. At the forefront of all this positive change is Freddie Ashley, who has proven to be a collaborative and supportive presence for Kalin, Oliver and Washington. Oliver made a point of thanking Ashley for her leadership and guidance over the years, while Washington expressed gratitude for her support as she continues to grow and thrive in her position. While these personnel changes do not represent a seismic shift in the internal architecture of Actors Express, they are indicative of the expected and anticipated growth for this theater in the years to come. Some things may change drastically while others may stay the same, but it’s clear that Actors Express is exploring the possibilities of where they might go in the future and how those possibilities might better serve the Atlanta theater community. MEET OUR PARTNER ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a non-profit organization that plays a vital role in educating and informing the public about the arts and culture of the metro Atlanta area. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city. If you have any questions about this or other partnerships, please contact Senior Director of Partnerships Nicole Williams at [email protected].

