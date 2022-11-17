Esports Entertainment Group facing debt repayment issues





Posted on: November 16, 2022, 04:47h. Last update on: November 16, 2022, 05:22h. Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL), a small online gaming and sports betting company, jumped 11.82% today on volume more than 12 times the daily average . The jump came after news that the company is closing two of its UK sites at the end of this month in a bid to conserve capital.

A profile of Esports Entertainment Group. The gaming company is facing business continuity issues. (Picture: YouTube) While news of the closures of RedZone and SportNation – the brands Esports Entertainment bought in 2020 – was clearly greeted with enthusiasm by investors, the stock has lost nearly 98% of its value over the past year. Its 52-week high is $6.67, but it closed at 14 cents today. Adding to the woes for stocks, an analyst pulled equity coverage from the games. Following GMBL’s recent exit from several esports-related businesses to preserve liquidity, we are exiting hedging, wrote Roth Capital analyst Edward Engel in a statement to clients. GMBL has struggled to remain a going concern since GMBL shares in 1Q22 were previously rated neutral, with a price target of $0.45. As of this rating, all prior price estimates, ratings and targets are no longer relevant and should not be relied upon. Esports Entertainment Group is one of many smaller gaming companies currently grappling with business continuity questions. Esports entertainment may be on the brink In its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 14, Esports Entertainment confirms its ability to continue as a going concern. One of the reasons for this is the inability of the gaming company to repay its debt. Adding to investor concerns about the company’s financial situation, Esports Entertainment is trying to renegotiate the terms of a convertible debt offering. This offer gives bondholders the right to convert into shares at $17.50 per share, a price at which the stock has not traded in over a year. This convertible offering was worth $35 million and matures in June 2023. The company has not maintained compliance with certain debt covenants and is currently in default under the terms of the senior convertible bond, according to the regulatory file. Esports Entertainment added in the filing that it had a $153.3 million deficit at the end of the third quarter and a history of recurring losses. Esports Entertainment needs more money While the closure of the aforementioned UK businesses represents a cost-cutting measure, the harsh reality is that Esports Entertainment likely needs access to more capital. The question is whether or not a creditor will be willing to step in to provide this money. The Company believes that its current level of cash and cash equivalents is not sufficient to fund its operations and obligations without additional funding, according to the 10-Q. Although the Company has funding available, as described in more detail below, the ability to raise funds using these sources is subject to several factors, including market and economic conditions, performance and sentiment investors with respect to the Company and the esports and online gaming industry. It has been determined that the combination of these conditions raises substantial doubt as to the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least one year from the date of publication of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements..

