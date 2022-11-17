Entertainment
Actor Chris O’Dowd on the new limited edition Redbreast, the 12-year-old Irish whiskey
The ‘Bridesmaids’ actor helps Redbreast save his avian mascot with a special-edition bird feeder bottle.
Actor Chris ODowd has that rare Irish gift for conveying both a biting wit and deep sincerity, and nowhere is this more true than when he makes jokes about whiskey and birds.
American audiences first noticed ODowd as an Irish cop in Bridesmaidsand these days he’s in the new Netflix movie Slumberland alongside Jason Momoa, and the new animated Netflix feature My Father’s Dragon. He has a thing for birds which evolved from his role in the bird-centric animated series puffin rocka refreshing and relaxing children’s show through which he eased many parents (including myself) through the stress of lockdown with his calm storytelling.
He has since become an ambassador for Redbreast Irish Whiskey, a brand with a mission to not only make some of the best whiskeys in the world, but also to save the real life version of their namesake mascot: the Robin Redbreast.
Half of the bird species on earth are endangered, and ODowd and Redbreast have teamed up with global charity, Bird Life Internationalto celebrate Robin Redbreast Day (November 17) and raise awareness of the growing threat to common birds we take for granted.
To mark the occasion, Redbreast has created a limited edition bird feeder bottle for its flagship 12-year-old whiskey, with each bottle sold triggering a donation to BirdLife. Plus, every like or share of the video below will trigger a 25 cent donation to the cause to help keep the common bird common.
We spoke to ODowd about how his alcoholic biography led him to whiskey, how two acting roles fueled his fondness for birds, and more.
As an Irishman I assume you are descended from alcoholism, I mean whiskey lovers. How did your partnership with Redbreast come about?
I have a long history in alcohol if I’m being honest with you. My paternal family ran a bar in Cork, right in the city It was an old house called The Acorn. I started working in bars when I was fifteen, briefly ran an Irish bar in Paris, and have been a whiskey drinker since my mid-twenties. I’m not lying when I say I’m a huge Redbreast fan, so when they got in touch it was easy. And I love a drop of it.
Do you have a favorite in the Redbreast range?
I like the twelve, but I tasted that 21 and Whooo-La-Hooo-La. It’s really delicious.
Do you drink it on the rocks?
I’ll get a big cube if I drink late. If I’m having a cheeky drink in the afternoon, I’ll have a whiskey soda.
My kids know you as the voice of Puffin Rock. So when I heard about your Redbreast partnership, I already had a strong association with you and the birds.
And the same for me, to be honest. I love this show. It was very helpful with my own children and lots of child friends because it’s so quiet. It’s just me talking about beautiful flowers and puffins and it was a great education for me in wildlife.
I have to do some David Attenborough preschool. I had a kid who came up to me in a restaurant in New York, he must have been about six years old, and he came over and pointed at me and said, Mom that’s him! You don’t want a kid in a restaurant yelling at his mom. Then she came and said, tell you about a kids show called puffin rock? Her kid recognized me from across the restaurant just by my voice, which was funny.
I’m not surprised. I am constantly reminded of how much more observant my children are than me at this point.
It’s disgusting, really.
How did the theme of birds evolve in your life after this show?
More and more over time, I found myself drawn to nature. And birds interest me because they are a fundamental element and the most visible fauna that we have. I was drawn into it, I guess, by this show.
And then I made a movie called starling, and while preparing for this film, I went to a whisper in Bristol. And it’s one of the most extraordinary sights I’ve seen in nature. Thousands of starlings gather as one, collectively, against the elements. It’s very alive. So those two things together, it felt like Redbreast had written it for me. And then they did.
How long has this partnership lasted?
This is the second year that I have participated. And we’ve made bird feeders in conjunction with BirdLife International that people put up in their gardens. It reminds me of a time when we used to pick stuff out of cereal boxes.
How do these whiskey bottle bird feeders work?
It’s not really a bottle, it’s a copper case that you hang on a tree, and there’s a little tray for bird food. They are very cool because you are actually helping. It’s all well and good to say that we draw attention to the problems of falling numbers of common birds. But once we draw attention to it, what happens next? We obviously raise a lot of money for Birdlife International, which really helps with conservation, and the bird feeder really reminds people to be careful with their cats.
So, whiskey for the adults and a bird feeder for the kids to watch in the garden?
Oh, 100%. Throw some bird feeders in the back yard, the kids love it. And that’s a fantastic thing. I have noticed that the children take us back to nature. A conservation expert recently told me such an interesting thing, he said: People always ask me when I developed my interest in nature, and I always answer: No, the question is when did you lost yours?
So, it’s nice to be a part of that, and those things kind of seem symbiotic. There is something so beautiful about the Robin Redbreast. It is the only bird that sings all year round. Everything else sings in spring and summer.
Your video is very funny. It’s interesting for me to see what a brand’s sense of humor is because it tells me a lot about how they see themselves.
He doesn’t take himself too seriously. There’s something lovely about the way Redbreast has integrated the nature part. It is very difficult to know concretely what to do when it feels like the world is on fire. But I think getting sucked into little things like this is just a little something that feels like you’re helping collectively. And luckily, the whiskey is delicious.
Learn more about https://www.redbreastwhiskey.com
Tags: actors chris o’dowd entertainment food and drink irish whiskey liquor spirits whiskey
|
Sources
2/ https://www.maxim.com/food-drink/actor-chris-odowd-on-redbreasts-new-limited-edition-12-year-old-irish-whiskey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Chris O’Dowd on the new limited edition Redbreast, the 12-year-old Irish whiskey
- Fall season draws to a close for Utah Tennis – The Daily Utah Chronicle
- Colchester Hospital visited by UK Health Security Agency
- 4 of the best luxury accessories for men to put under the tree this Christmas
- Technology puts a huge strain on the environment.This small country may have some of the answers
- The establishment more powerful than the civilian installation in Pakistan: Imran Khan
- Gina Rinehart pictured at Donald Trump campaign launch in Instagram photo bomb | Gina Rinehart
- ‘Freddy’ is not a conventional Bollywood hero: Kartik Aaryan
- RSV, COVID, Flu or Cold?
- Conference in the United States: Boris Johnson received 315,000 euros for a speech
- Significant flu activity continues in Alabama
- Esports Entertainment Group facing debt repayment issues