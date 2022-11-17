The actors who almost played James Bond





The Irish actor was fresh off his biggest role yet, as the lead character in Steven Spielbergs Schindler’s list (1993), and had also appeared in Woody Allens Husband and wives and Sam Raimis dark man. Still years before playing Qui-Gon Jinn in the first star wars prequel, The Phantom Menaceand even further from the boost than Taken gave his career away, Neeson is perhaps the only actor not to have played Bond for love. According The Independent, Neeson said he was heavily courted at the time to don the tuxedo, but turned down the role because his future wife, the late Natasha Richardson, was against it. My future wife said, “If you play James Bond, you won’t get married,” Neeson recalled. I had to take that into account because I wanted to marry her. Warner Bros. Christian Bale Although the role of Bond was largely played by actors who weren’t major stars when they first played the part (Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan were semi-exceptions, although Moore and Brosnan were all two better known on television than in feature films), it seems that the studio and producers behind the franchise began to explore a little outside of these lines in the 2000s. Example: Christian Bale, known at the time for American psycho, gold velvet, The machinistand his impending first outing as the Dark Knight in batman beginswould have been approached to take the wheel of Aston Martin 007. Bale was recruited after Brosnan’s departure from the show, presumably before the round of auditions that ended up bringing Daniel Craig back for the role. Bale certainly meets a lot of requirements (from the UK, the right age, a certain amount of intensity and physicality), but according to Screen Rant, he refused. The reason? He felt the role fit all the despicable stereotypes about England and British actors, and he had no appetite for playing a cold-blooded assassin after doing American psycho. So he went on to play a psychologically damaged man who walks around at night in a bat suit beating up criminals, and the Bond series got Craig, so we’re guessing that was a win-win. 20th century fox Hugh Jackman Of course, Hugh Jackman was offered the role of James Bond. But that was after Jackman, almost completely unknown outside of his native Australia, achieved a massive international breakthrough in his third feature, 2000s. x-menin which he played the iconic comic book character Wolverine. x-men made Jackman a legit star, so it wasn’t entirely surprising that he was approached to play 007 in 2002, just like filming on x2 was beginning. In a 2017 interview with Variety, Jackman said he received a call from his agent asking if he would be interested in playing the British spy. I just felt at the time that the scripts got so amazing and crazy, and I felt like they needed to get more gritty and real, he said. After learning he wouldn’t have a say in anything story-related, Jackman also died because he feared taking one too many franchises: I was as worried as between Bond and x-men, I would never have time to do different things. We have to say we agree. After his nine appearances as Wolverine with a 10th on the way in 2024, we say Jackman has more than fulfilled his obligations as an action hero.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denofgeek.com/movies/james-bond-actors-who-almost-played-007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos